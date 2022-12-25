Pamela Anderson drags out a tree and tells Santa Christmas is over in social media video

Pamela Anderson told Santa that Christmas was over on Sunday in a video shared on social media by the actress and French fashion label Jacquemus.

The 55-year-old Broadway star dragged a bundled Christmas tree behind her as she descended a flight of stairs in an all-white ensemble with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat and feathered fringe.

Pamela had one hand on her hip as she sauntered down the stairs with Peter Gunn’s Art Of Noise version playing in the background.

She was greeted by a man in a Santa costume, but Pamela reached out and grabbed his fake beard.

“Christmas is over, Santa,” Pamela said, trimming his beard and staggering Santa.

Pamela smiled and blew a kiss to the camera as a Jacquemus tag was shown.

The video was apparently shot earlier this month when Pamela wore the same outfit for Jacquemus’ Le Raphia show in Le Bourget, France.

Pamela, who has recently had a relatively private life, was thrust back into the spotlight this year when Hulu released the limited series Pam & Tommy, in which actress Lily James portrayed her character.

The Baywatch star became a household name again, centered around the sex tape leaked of her and her ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee, in the 1990s.

Pamela also landed her “dream role” this year when she was cast to play the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago.

Her run on the hit show began in April, and speaking about the opportunity, she said the fishnet-clad character was one she’d “practiced all my life” to play.

She invoked a “dream role” as she took the stage night after night in the Big Apple through June 5.

Explaining the character, Anderson stated, “I think for Roxie, fame is freedom,” she said in an interview.

“It’s not just about being famous, it’s about freedom and attention in a loving way, so I recognize a lot of the things in the show.”