Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat smolder in new Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 campaign

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat are the faces of the Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 collection.

Pamela shone in a gray top and skirt as she posed on a bed, while Doja Cat wore a patterned slip dress in new images from the campaign.

Charli XCX and Dev Hynes were also part of the star-studded campaign, which was photographed by Harley Weir.

Star: Pamela Anderson and Doja Cat are the faces of Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 campaign

Pamela chose a gray mini skirt with white lace underneath with a matching top, with sheer platform heels.

The 55-year-old posed seductively on a floral-patterned bed with her hair in loose waves.

Doja looked fabulous in a fairytale style, with a rainbow-colored mini dress highlighting her slim shape.

The 26-year-old artist rocked colorful hair and makeup as he posed with wings in the background.

Wow factor: Doja looked incredible in a fairytale snap, with a rainbow-colored mini dress that highlighted her slim shape

In another image, Pamela posed in a white dress with arm warmers while holding a colorful handbag.

Pamela posed on a flower for the stunning photo.

Doja also posed in a different look in a plaid mini skirt with a graphic shirt while sporting bangs.

The Vegas singer wore patented combat boots to round out her stylish ensemble while posing in an interesting way.

Lovely: In another image, Pamela posed in a white dress with arm warmers while holding a colorful handbag

Iconic: Doja also posed in a different look in a plaid miniskirt with a graphic shirt while sporting bangs

Striking: The Vegas singer wore patented combat boots to round out her stylish ensemble while posing in an interesting way

Charli XCX sported a floral mini dress with a unique photoshoot addition – fake knives along her back of her dress – as well as long fingernails.

Heaven by Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 was styled by Danielle Emerson.

According to the press release, Heaven “continues to be at the intersection of fashion, art, TV and film, with collaborations by artists from various disciplines,” blending contemporary fashion and art with 90s nostalgia.

Important contributors to the collection are: Claire Barrow, Will Sheldon, Elliot Shields, Online Ceramics, Wong Kar-Wai, Mimi Wade and Eri Wakiyama.