Pamela Anderson, 55, reveals her memoir Love, Pamela will be 'raw'

Hollywood pinup Pamela Anderson publishes a memoir.

On Wednesday, the 55-year-old Baywatch actress shared that her story will be ‘raw’ and ‘intimate’ as she posted a sneak peek of the book’s cover.

Love, Pamela is published by HarperCollins and Dey Street Books on January 31, 2023.

“With vivid prose mixed with bursts of original poetry, Love, Pamela is an empowering, heartbreaking and intimate memoir,” according to an official release.

This comes after the Playboy model shared in March that Netflix is ​​making a documentary about her life from Canadian girl-next-door to mega-famous Hollywood pinup.

She has been in the news after she was portrayed by British actress Lily James in the series Pam & Tommy.

The show explored how her career ended after her sex tape with rocker Tommy Lee (played by Sebastian Stan) was stolen and then sold.

She said in her note that she was ‘not a victim but a survivor’.

Pamela shared a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead with a red lipstick kiss mark at the bottom.

‘My life / A thousand imperfections / A million misconceptions / Wicked, wild and lost / Nothing to live up to / I can only surprise you / Not a victim, but a survivor / And alive to tell the real story, it read the note. .

Anderson’s son Brandon Thomas Lee is a producer on the documentary.

He reposted Pam’s note to his Instagram story, making sure to emphasize “the real story.”

So did her other son Dylan Jagger Lee.

According to the streaming service, the activist is ‘ready to tell his story in a new documentary.’

They continued: ‘The film, which has been in the works for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and personal journey.’

The director is Ryan White.

There will be interviews with Pam and new photos from her collection as well as notes from her journals.

There has been an intense focus on Pamela ever since the series Pam & Tommy debuted.

Anderson has been portrayed as a victim whose career was ruined when Tommy’s disgruntled carpenter sold their home video of the two having sex.

The miniseries has eight episodes and will end next week on March 9.

