Pamela Anderson, 55, looks classy in a white linen jumpsuit and a pair of trendy Crocs in Venice

Pamela Anderson was the epitome of California cool when she was spotted shopping in Venice Beach, California on Friday.

The former Baywatch babe looked comfortable and relaxed as she wore a white linen jumpsuit for the outing.

With her signature blonde locks wrapped around her face, the 55-year-old actress and model ran her errands with stylish finesse in the trendy Abbot Kinney neighborhood.

Dressed for the California heat, the mom of two made a bold statement by wearing Balenciaga X Croc Madame Mules.

Created in collaboration with the luxury fashion house and rubber shoe designer, the unconventional footwear has been met with reviews across the spectrum.

Pamela has been wearing the design all summer, increasing her fashion footprint.

To complement her laid-back look, Pamela sported a slouchy taupe handbag with a top handle.

She also wore fashionable red reading glasses on her makeup-free face.

Traditionally known for her provocative dress, the vixen was covered up and casual while going about her business.

Family: The star’s outing comes days after her ex and father to her son, Tommy Lee, stunned fans by showing off his genitals in a frontal photo

Pamela, who has recently had a relatively private life, was back in the spotlight this year when Hulu released the limited series Pam & Tommy, in which actress Lily James portrayed her character.

Pamela became a household name again, centered around the 90s sex tape leaked by her and her ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee.

Pamela also landed her “dream role” this year when she was cast as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago.