Palou, O’Ward to run upcoming F1 practices for McLaren

McLaren Racing will lead IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward in a couple of upcoming Formula 1 practice sessions.

McLaren said on Friday that Palou, the 2021 IndyCar champion, will drive the first practice session next Friday at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. The Spaniard drives the 60-minute session in Daniel Ricciardo’s car.

“I am so excited to make my F1 weekend debut,” Palou said. “It’s great to be driving in the United States for fans who may have seen me race in IndyCar.”

O’Ward will drive Lando Norris’ car during the first practice session at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The Mexican took part in the test for young drivers at that track for McLaren last December.

“I can’t wait to hit the track in Abu Dhabi. I’ve developed as a driver and had a lot of fun testing last year’s car with the team, so it will be a great experience,” said O’Ward.

Palou and O’Ward have both tested the F1 car for McLaren twice since the IndyCar season ended last month, in Barcelona and Austria.

“Alex and Pato impressed with their recent tests,” said McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl. “It is a great opportunity for them to show their skills on the world stage of Formula 1, where the focus will be to help the team prepare for the race weekend and not the ultimate lap times.”

In announcing the two IndyCar drivers for the mandatory use of reserve drivers in at least two practice sessions this season, McLaren clearly did not gain access to Oscar Piastri earlier than hoped.

Piastri is under contract with Alpine until the end of the year and will replace Ricciardo at McLaren next season. McLaren had hoped that Piastri would be released earlier and maybe even participate in some practice sessions before the season is over.

The Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team will expand to three cars in 2023, with Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi joining O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. McLaren tried to add Palou, who signed with the team but ended up being tied to his existing Chip Ganassi Racing contract.

Ganassi had the option for Palou on 2023, exercised it and could not agree on a buyout with McLaren when Palou said he would leave Ganassi. He is now completing his Ganassi contract, allowed to test the F1 car for McLaren and will officially join McLaren in 2024.

