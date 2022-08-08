Paloma Faith wows in red latex trousers and a matching jacket at Brighton Pride in Sussex

Paloma Faith showed off her incredible figure in a latex number as she took the stage at Brighton Pride on Sunday.

The singer, 41, looked nothing short of sensational in a pair of slim-fitting red trousers that she paired with a matching floor-length jacket.

The star clasped her waist with a matching latex belt and opted for a bold chunky buckle choker.

She elevated her body in a pair of coordinated red boots as she danced around the stage during the event.

Paloma styled her gorgeous blonde locks in luxurious waves as they fell to her shoulders.

She completed her look with a radiant makeup palette, including blush pink lipstick and adorned with gold jewelry.

Paloma played her hit songs and told the audience that it was the best performance she had ever played.

The singer also stated that there was nothing comfortable about wearing latex while performing to sold-out crowds.

The beauty seemed upbeat as she performed for the audience in Brighton’s Preston Park.

The festival returned for the first time after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first Brighton Pride was held in 1973, but did not return to the city until 1991.

The event usually draws crowds of about 250,000 people.

Past headliners at the event, which included a community parade and village fete, have included Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue.

The event was meant to see Mariah Carey perform as well, but due to Covid, her performances were canceled twice.

This year also saw Sophie Ellie Bextor take the stage as she dressed to impress in a striking blue number.

The singer, 43, stood out in the bright blue sequined playsuit as she performed on stage.

She paired the glamorous number with a flamboyant ruffled jacket that fell to the floor.

The star of The Murder On The Dancefloor styled her long brunette locks back from her face in a chic wavy ponytail.

She stayed coordinated as she showed her stuff onstage in a pair of blue metallic strappy heels.

Looks good: Sophie Ellis Bextor was also present at the event, dressing to impress in a striking blue number as she performed