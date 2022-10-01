Paloma Faith heads out for a stroll through London with her musician pal Pete Jolliffe

Paloma Faith was all smiles as she enjoyed a walk with her musician friend Pete Jolliffe in London on Thursday.

The singer, 41, donned a black jacket and added inches with matching heels as she chatted with the drum and bass producer on a busy Soho street.

It comes after Paloma, who has a long-term relationship with… Leyman Lahcine, announced in early 2022 that she was having a “private crisis.”

Leyman wore a white T-shirt and black pants, which he layered under a gray jacket while the pair enjoyed a quiet getaway.

Paloma and Lahcine have been together since 2013 and have two daughters aged five and eighteen months.

They have never revealed the name of their children and have chosen to keep them out of the public eye.

Representatives for Paloma and Leyman have been approached for comment by MailOnline.

Paloma admitted she has a personal “crisis” and gets “anxiety” from “being around people” when she opened up to her Instagram followers in January.

The talented star shared a gorgeous selfie as she explained her absence on social media and assured fans that she is working on new music.

She wrote: ‘I have not [sic] I’ve been posting a lot here because I’ve had a few crises in my personal life.

“But I want you all to know that I am grateful to all of you and that I am writing new music and working on a lot of things as well.

“But I’m in the midst of what can only be described as a cluster f**k. It’s music and writing and work that keep me going!

Also, food for thought, you’ve never heard a man described as a ‘career man’. I’ve been described as a “career woman” so many times and it just dawned on me.

‘WTF?! #careerman #careerwoman #workingmum #workingmama #palomafaith #lovemyjob.’

Earlier in the day, Paloma spoke candidly about her mental health issues alongside a post in which she looked happy laughing next to a group of friends at Gloria Italian restaurant, in London’s Shoreditch.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m going out again now and I’m getting scared to be around people but this is to show I’m doing it!! However, these people are especially wonderful @pinkytesfay @zinahihenacho @missbabysol @catherinette__.”