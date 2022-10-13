Palm Beach State Attorney: What’s the point in the death penalty if Nikolas Cruz is spared?

<!–

Florida’s death penalty laws have been questioned by local politicians and prosecutors in the wake of Nikolas Cruz’s escape from execution, with some questioning their usefulness if they don’t apply to even the most heinous of murderers.

Cruz murdered 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

He killed more people than any previous Florida inmate on death row.

The lengthy sentence sentencing his trial, in which survivors relived the day in question and families poured out their grief, came to an end today with the jury’s recommendation that he should spend his life in prison without the possibility of early parole. release, rather than being executed.

Palm Beach Democratic Attorney General Dave Aronberg asked afterwards, “It’s rare to get a death penalty in South Florida.

“I respect the jury’s decision in the Nikolas Cruz case, but if the death penalty doesn’t apply to the slaughter of 17 innocents – almost all children – then when?”

His opinion has been shared by countless others, many of whom say it is proof why it should be abolished.

“I don’t believe in the death penalty, but if this crime doesn’t deserve it, what crime does? Just wonder if he was black, would he get the death penalty? The death penalty should be abolished,” said one person.

“If someone as guilty as Cruz avoids the death penalty, abolish it outright.

“There’s no point in keeping it quiet if cases that are obvious don’t get the penalty,” another joked.

Florida’s death penalty law requires a jury to vote unanimously in favor of execution.

The last person to be executed in the state was Gary Bowles, a serial killer who randomly attacked men — including gay men — on Interstate 59.

He was convicted in 1999 and was eventually executed in 2019 at Florida State Prison.

In Cruz’s case, it’s unclear how many jurors voted for and how many against.

The decision shocked some of the victims’ parents and relatives. Corey Hixon, the special son of a teacher who was massacred, walked out of the courtroom as other parents clung to each other, incredulous at the verdict.

The parents of some of the murdered children watched in disbelief today as the jury spared Cruz from death