British Army Pallbearers who served in Iraq weeks ago have been celebrated today for their role in carrying the Queen’s coffin — with admirers across Britain declaring, “They have made our nation and Her Majesty proud.”

The world held its breath when the eight soldiers of the Grenadier Guards of the 1st Battalion meticulously crept up the steps of Westminster Abbey, carrying the 96-year-old monarch on their shoulders.

Of the team of guards who took part in the historic spectacle, five are said to have flown back from a deployment in Iraq in the hours after it was announced that the Queen had died on Thursday, September 8.

And with the eyes of an estimated 4.1 billion people from around the world on them, the unnamed soldiers performed flawlessly and garnered the admiration of people on social media, including celebrities, who praised their professionalism.

The 96-year-old monarch’s specially crafted lead-lined oak coffin is thought to weigh more than 500 pounds. The guards are said to have been given purpose-built rubber boots to prevent them from slipping on the slippery stone steps of Westminster Abbey, which was built over 1,000 years ago.

The enormous effort to lift Her Majesty’s coffin and so gracefully transport it to the abbey – without fail – caused bewilderment on social media.

One person described the young soldiers as the “top tier, crème de la crème” of pallbearers.

While another person tweeted, “I am in awe of the pallbearers. The queen’s chest weighs between 550 and 700 pounds. They carried and walked her carefully and flawlessly all day long. Anyone else holding their breath on those stairs?’

Another, impressed by the guards’ actions, added: ‘Those 8 porters today deserve a medal. The fear I’ve had while watching – especially on the stairs… they inflicted on themselves and anyone who looks proud.’

The guard’s first action was to carefully lift the Queen’s coffin onto the ceremonial carriage, which would pull her a short distance from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, where her funeral service was to take place.

Carla Lockhart, DUP MP for Upper Bann, said: “Amid the pageantry and the occasion, eight young men went about their duties in silence.

‘The weight of the world on their shoulders, the brilliance of the world on them, but they were impeccable.

“They made themselves, their families and our country proud. Thank you.’

Announcer Stephen Fry was more succinct: ‘Bearer Party, to the pub – quick march.

‘Bearer Party, lift the mug. Carrier party, beer. You deserve it.’

The pallbearer party were all from The Queen’s Company 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

The unit had a close relationship with the Queen – as a serving monarch, she held the position of company commander and made a personal statement of the company every decade.

According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Queen’s Company deployed to Iraq in July to “improve the training of Iraqi security forces.”

The Queen’s Company will keep its name until the monarch is buried, and will later change to reflect the new king.

Former British Army soldier Major Adrian Weale told the PA news agency: “They became the Queen’s Company immediately after George VI’s death and the Queen has been commander ever since.

Their role is to protect her body, both in life and death, and to remain with the Queen’s Company until King Charles decides otherwise.

“Their duties are then handed over to the next monarch.”

The Grenadier Guards is the oldest regular army regiment and dates back to 1656.

In total, about 4,000 soldiers were involved in the funeral parade. This includes Commonwealth personnel, but not logistics or support personnel.

More than 3,000 military personnel took part in the ceremonies in central London.

About 1,500 British servicemen joined the processions while 175 Commonwealth personnel took part in the parade to Wellington Arch

About 1,000 soldiers lined the London Processional Routes with 380 Troops Delivering Guards of Honor and Static Bands

In Windsor, more than 1,000 troops took part in the ceremonial activity.