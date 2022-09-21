Pallbearers who carried the Queen’s coffin could be given a CERTIFICATE instead of medals

The eight Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen’s casket were able to receive certificates in lieu of joining the British Empire (MBEs), despite appeals to the hand-picked pallbearers to win the awards.

Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have all supported the call for the Queen’s impeccable pallbearers to become MBEs.

The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Abbey and St George’s Chapel showed incredible composure during the ceremonies.

But The Daily Telegraph reported Tuesday evening that the Pallbearers could receive a “certificate of recommendation” in recognition of their efforts in lieu of MBEs.

A defense source said the prize was usually reserved for those who had been “valent in battle.”

“Anyone who moved the coffin should get an award,” the source said, adding that they were more likely to receive an accolade.

But a former chief of the army, Lord Dannatt, suggested that the Royal Victoria Order might be apt to honor their efforts, as it is usually given for personal service to the monarch.

“What could be more personal than carrying the sovereign’s body to lie in state, as well as the state funeral?” he asked.

Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defense committee, has called for the soldiers to be recognized on the new year’s honors list.

“Their performance made the Queen and the nation proud,” he said.

Watched by the benefactors who lined the streets of London and Windsor – and billions worldwide – they produced a perfect performance.

David Sanderson, one of the Queen’s bearers, is pictured. He lives in Morpeth, Northumberland

Private Luke Simpson, from Selston, Nottinghamshire, (pictured in front of a cadet camp in 2016) was praised by his former teachers at Ashfield School for his role at the funeral

The eight men, selected from the regiment’s Queen’s Company, were a teenager and a former reservist.

They were led by a ninth soldier, Company Sergeant Major Dean Jones, a married father of one, with another guard at the back of the coffin.

Serving alongside him was David Sanderson, a British soldier who has served in the King’s Guard and lives in Morpeth, Northumberland.

MPs Dan Jarvis and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton agreed that the soldiers should become members of the British Empire.

There is historical precedent for such an award as the Grenadiers responsible for carrying Sir Winston Churchill’s casket were awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 1965.

At the time, the BEM was awarded to soldiers of the rank of non-commissioned officer and below for meritorious service. Officers ranked lieutenant and above received the MBE. This distinction ended after a revision in 1993.

Mr Middleton, a former Special Forces agent, said they “deserved nothing less than an MBE”.

CSM Jones, the eldest of the party, led his young accusers during the ceremonies. Meanwhile, the guards, corporals, and lance sergeants under his command carried the coffin, which weighed more than 500 pounds because of its lead liner, up and down without putting a foot wrong.

Many of them had been on operational service in Iraq and were flown back to the UK for burial.

Sergeant Major Dean Jones (pictured left) stood at the front of the coffin yesterday, leading the eight porters in an exemplary manner yesterday.

The youngest of the porters was believed to be 19-year-old Jersey guard Fletcher Cox (pictured right)

The youngest of the pallbearers was believed to be guard Fletcher Cox of Jersey, both 19 years old.

A former Army cadet, Cox fulfilled his childhood aspirations by joining the Grenadier Guards.

But he could hardly have imagined carrying the Queen’s coffin.

And Private Luke Simpson, of Selston, Nottinghamshire, was praised by his former teachers at Ashfield School for his role in the funeral. Headteacher John Maher said he took his place “on the podium at such a historic occasion” and performed his duties “so professionally.”

The Defense Department declined to be informed last night whether the porters would be decorated for their exemplary performance at the funeral.