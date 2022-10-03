Palestinians: Israeli military kills 2 during West Bank raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians in an attack on the occupied West Bank early Monday, Palestinian officials said, deepening the deadliest round of fighting in the area in years.

The military claimed the men attempted to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified. Palestinians and human rights groups often accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force against Palestinians living under a 55-year military occupation with no end in sight. Israel says it adheres to strict engagement rules and opens fire in life-threatening situations.

The army said soldiers were trying to arrest a suspect in the Jalazone refugee camp near the city of Ramallah, when the two Palestinians allegedly tried to hit soldiers with their car. According to the army, the soldiers opened fire on the car.

The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority, which coordinates civil affairs with Israel, said the army shot and killed the two men. Their identities were not immediately known.

Palestinians called a general strike in the West Bank city of Ramallah, home to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, to protest the killings. Dozens of angry protesters marched through the streets shouting “God is the greatest” as they called for shops to close.

Israel has been making nightly arrests in the West Bank since spring, killing 19 in a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and preventing future attacks, and has been forced to intervene because of the ineffectiveness of Palestinian security forces. The Palestinians see the nighttime raids on their cities, towns and villages as Israel’s way of deepening the occupation of land they want for their hoped-for state and undermining the security forces.

About 100 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli raids, which means that this year the deadliest since 2015. According to Israel, most of the dead were militants, but also local youth protesting the raids and some civilians were killed in the violence. Hundreds have been detained and many have been placed in so-called administrative detention, allowing Israel to detain them without trial or charge.

The raids have heightened tensions in the West Bank, with a recent increase in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israelis. They also came into the picture the growing disillusionment among young Palestinians on tight security coordination between the Israeli and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, who are working together to arrest militants.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in about 130 settlements and other outposts among nearly 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want that area, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their future state.

Associated Press reporter Jalal Bwaitel contributed to this report from Ramallah, West Bank.

