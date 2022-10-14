Palestinians: Israeli army kills 2 in West Bank during raid

JERUSALEM (AP) – The Israeli military on Friday shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry reported, the latest bloodshed in the deadliest round of fighting in the area in seven years. .

Fierce clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinian militants broke out in the camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flashpoint for clashes, Palestinian officials said.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that dozens of armored vehicles entered the camp and Palestinians protested violently outside the government hospital.

The Israeli military confirmed that it was operating in the Jenin refugee camp, without immediately divulging. Two Palestinians were killed by live rounds, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, without giving their identities.

Israel has been making nightly arrests in the West Bank since spring, killing 19 in a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Israel says its operations are aimed at dismantling militant infrastructure and preventing future attacks, and has been forced to intervene because of the ineffectiveness of Palestinian security forces. The Palestinians see the nighttime raids on their cities, towns and villages as Israel’s way of deepening the occupation of land they want for their hoped-for state and undermining the security forces.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli raids, making this the deadliest year since 2015. Most of the dead are believed to have been militants, but local youth protesting the raids, as well as some civilians, have also been killed in the violence. Hundreds have been detained and many have been placed in so-called administrative detention, allowing Israel to detain them without trial or charge.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians are seeking those areas for their hoped-for independent state.

