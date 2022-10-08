Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday in a firefight that erupted during a military strike in the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts, in the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.

The raid took place in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated collisions between Israeli troops and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants and the military often operates there.

Palestinian officials said soldiers entered the camp early Saturday and surrounded a house. Videos circulating on social media featured gunfights. The Palestinian Health Ministry said two people were killed and 11 injured, three of whom were in critical condition. The official Wafa news agency said both dead were 17-year-old boys.

The Israeli military said it had arrested a 25-year-old agent of the Islamic Jihad militant group previously detained by Israel. It said the man had recently been involved in shooting attacks on Israeli soldiers.

It said soldiers opened fire during the raid as dozens of Palestinians threw explosives and opened fire. “Hits have been identified,” the statement said, without further details.

Just before noon, Israeli troops appeared to be withdrawing from the area.

The killing took place a day after two Palestinian teenagers, ages 14 and 17, were killed by Israeli fire in separate incidents elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. Rights groups accuse the Israeli armed forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The Israeli army says it only opens fire in life-threatening situations.

Israel has been operating across the territory, especially in the northern West Bank, since a spate of deadly attacks in Israel last spring. Some attacks were carried out by Palestinian attackers from the area.

Israel says it has been forced to take action because Palestinian security forces, which are working with the military in a tense alliance against Islamist militants, are unable or unwilling to crack down. Palestinian security forces say the military incursions have undermined their credibility and public support, especially in the absence of any political process. The last round of substantive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks ended in 2009.

According to Israel, most of the dead were militants. But local youth protesting the raids, as well as some civilians, have also been killed in the violence. Hundreds are rounded up, with many placed in so-called administrative detention, allowing Israel to detain them without trial or charge. More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the fighting this year.

The violence is also fueled by deepening disillusionment and anger among young Palestinians on tight security coordination between Israel and the internationally backed Palestinian Authority, who are working together to arrest militants.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War and 500,000 Jewish settlers now live in about 130 settlements and other outposts among nearly 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians want that area, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, for their future state.

