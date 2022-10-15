Palestinian dies from Israeli gunshot during West Bank clash

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – A man died early Sunday from a gunshot wound sustained during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

It was the latest death linked to clashes during Israeli incursions into the Palestinian territory, which the military says the target sought to involve Palestinians in planning or participating in recent attacks on Israelis.

The ministry identified the dead man as 30-year-old Mujahed Daoud. He was one of five Palestinians injured on Saturday by live ammunition during clashes in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan. Daoud was shot in the chest, the report said.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, said clashes broke out when Israeli troops entered the city and tried to seize farm equipment from farmers working on their land.

Also early Sunday, the Israeli military said its troops shot a Palestinian who threw a Molotov cocktail at a civilian bus near Hebron. The military did not provide any other details, including the man’s condition.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed this year in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015. The fighting has intensified since a series of Palestinian attacks targeting 19 people in Israel in the spring. took life.

Israel says most of the Palestinians killed are militants. But youths who threw rocks protesting the raids and others not involved in clashes have also been killed.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East War, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians are seeking those areas for their hoped-for independent state.

