Palestinian, 12, dies of gunshot wound from Israel army raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) – A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died Monday after being shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during an army attack in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the stomach on Saturday during an army attack in Jenin, a refugee camp and stronghold of armed Palestinians.

During the raid, soldiers entered the camp and surrounded a house. Videos circulating on social media featured gunfights. At the time, Palestinian health officials said two teenagers, ages 16 and 18, were killed and 11 people injured.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Monday’s death.

Israel is making nightly arrests across the West Bank since a spate of attacks on Israelis in the spring killed 19 people. The military said it was some of the… perpetrators of those attacks returned to Jenin.

Israeli fires have killed more than 100 Palestinians during that time, making this the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2015.

The Israeli army says the vast majority of the dead were militants or stone throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians were also killed in Israel’s months-long operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently unwittingly drove into a battlefield. Local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods have also been killed.

Israel says the arrests are intended to dismantle militant networks. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at strengthening Israel’s 55-year military occupation of areas they want for an independent state.

PART: