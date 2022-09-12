Paleontologists unhappy about sale of a 150-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton at auction next month

The skeleton of a tiny dinosaur that lived 150 million years ago will be sold next month for about $500,000 at the Drouot auction house in Paris, which auctioneers claim is perfect for anyone’s living room, but paleontologists claim it belongs in a museum.

The specimen, said to be an iguanodon, is four feet long and 9.8 feet long, but Steve Brusatte, an American paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland, said it’s “much more than just ornaments for the rich to bet’. their living rooms.’

“A dinosaur would also look great in my living room, but those don’t belong there. They belong in a museum, where they can be kept, studied by scientists and displayed to the public, where they educate and inspire people,” Brusatte told DailyMail.com.

Dinosaur bones have gone from research tools to valuable works of art over the decades, and what was once bought by museums for a reasonable price is now being auctioned off to the highest bidder – which could be millions of dollars.

Not only are paleontologists dissatisfied with future sales, the specimen is believed to have been misidentified and is actually a Camptosaurus — also an herbivore.

Thomas Carr, a paleontologist from Carthage College in Wisconsin, told DailyMail.com he’s not an expert on ornithopod dinosaurs, but if auction houses “can’t even identify the fossil correctly, then that’s a clear indication they’re not.” in selling things they know nothing about.’

He continued to explain that there are no species of iguanodon from the late Jurassic of North America, which is when the auction house says this dinosaur roamed the earth.

It has yet to be proven whether or not the skeleton is an iguanodon. DailyMail.com has reached out to Drouot for comment.

The dinosaur, which was partially restored by Italian paleontologists, was discovered in 2019 in Moffat County, Colorado during road construction on private property — and not much is known about its journey from the ground to the auction house in Paris.

Nicknamed ‘Zephyr’, the specimen is 1.20 meters high and 9.8 meters long. Auctioneer Alexandre Giquello told Reuters it’s an ideal size for a unique home decorating piece.

“It’s a real shame to see a specimen like this go up for auction — we risk losing so much information about the growth of this dinosaur if it’s sold to a wealthy person as home decor,” Carr said.

Carr also told DailyMail.com that “it’s hard to say how much of the skeleton has been restored and whether it’s really that complete,” but it’s been well-preserved.

Now, however, there is an idea that the auction house is mislabeling the dinosaur.

Iguanodon was a very large herbivorous dinosaur that lived during the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous (161.2 million to 99.6 million years ago) across a wide area of ​​Europe, North Africa, North America, Australia, and Asia.

It is known, because of discoveries of the fossils of the creature, that this dinosaur walked on all four legs.

However, the specimen that goes on sale next month has two short forearms, which are not a common feature of iguanodon.

Camptosaurus, on the other hand, had smaller forelimbs and is mainly found in Utah, Nebraska and Colorado — only a handful of fossils belonging to an iguanodon have been found in the US state.

Camptosaurus roamed the Earth from the Upper Jurassic Era (163 million years ago) to 145 million years ago.

The pair have similar body shapes and five fingers on each hand, along with what appears to have been the same skulls.

“If the skeleton is sold abroad to a private buyer, very few people in the US will even get a chance to see it. If it doesn’t go to a museum, we’ll never find out about it,” Carr said.

‘A terrible situation all around; with these auctions the art world is really hurting science and I wish they would fix up and stop selling these irreplaceable copies.’

Regardless of whether the dinosaur was mislabeled or not, paleontologists are still not happy to lose another specimen, as so many have recently been purchased by private bidders.

In July, a 10-foot-tall Gorgosaurus skeleton was sold for $6.1 million to an anonymous bidder at Sotheby’s auction house in New York City.

It is not known whether the purchase was made by a private collector or museum.

Carr told DailyMail.com last month: “[Sales like this] are like the last copy of a book thrown into a fire – when the skeleton was bought by a private collector, it no longer exists for scientists.

“Imagine that all we know about humanity is just you and me. That is clearly not enough information to know from everyone.’

Carr said dinosaur fossils should be placed somewhere, such as the Museum of Natural History in New York City, that is accessible to the scientific community, experts say, or else they are considered lost to the world.

Auction houses, however, say there is no evidence that selling to private collectors harms science.

Sotheby’s Senior Vice President Cassandra Hatton told DailyMail.com: “The great museums of the world all started as private collections, and indeed the concept of a museum was born from the early modern tradition of curiosity cabinets.

‘These specimens have survived millions of years and will be millions more; while there’s a chance they won’t be available for study immediately after sale, they certainly will be at some point in the future.

“Private collectors and research institutions can benefit from each other in ways that are essential to the long-term conservation of fossils and to raise awareness and educate the public about dinosaurs.”