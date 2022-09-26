Palace to protect King Charles’s reputation from ‘exploitative’ Netflix dramatisation of his divorce

Buckingham Palace has moved to protect King Charles’ reputation from an ‘exploitative’ Netflix dramatization of his bitter marriage and divorce from Princess Diana – and his affair with Queen Consort Camilla – in The Crown’s fifth season.

The popular royal drama focuses on the divorce of the then Prince and Princess of Wales in its latest season, which airs on November 9.

Over the weekend, a trailer released by The Crown showed Princess Diana, portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki, and Prince Charles, played by Dominic West, preparing for TV interviews about their relationship.

The release comes two months into King Charles’ reign, with Buckingham Palace preparing to protect the new monarch’s reputation as a senior royal source stressed the show is a ‘drama, not a documentary’.

A friend of the king said international streaming giant Netflix would have ‘no qualms about ruining people’s reputations’, branding the show ‘exploitative’

“What people forget is that there are real people and real lives at the heart of this,” they said The telegraph.

The latest clip includes a reporter calling the royal couple’s actions ‘all out war’ as their marriage soured.

The season has not been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and no changes have been made to its content in light of this month’s events.

The fifth series will span the 1990s, including events from 1992, the late monarch’s annus horribilis – terrible year – when Prince Andrew and Prince Charles separated from their wives, the Princess Royal divorced her husband Mark Phillips, and a of Windsor Castle burned down. .

It begins with Sir John Major as Prime Minister and ends with the arrival of Tony Blair. During this time, Prince Charles admitted to Jonathan Dimbleby that he committed adultery with the then Camilla Parker Bowles.

It also saw Princess Diana interviewed by Martin Bashir for Panorama in an interview that has had consequences for many years.

Princess Diana’s death – which took place in 1996 – is not covered until the sixth and final series.

Royal aides believe the couple will be better able to counter The Crown’s portrayal of itself now that Charles is king.

A source told The Telegraph that the royal couple’s raised profile as King and Queen Consort means people around the world will have ‘more opportunity to compare the real people with the fiction they see in The Crown’.

“In the past they didn’t get as much coverage, so in that sense it was harder for people to be able to compare and contrast the drama with reality,” they added.

It was also revealed that the next episode will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday November 9 – where fans will see Imelda Staunton take on the role of Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

The video starts with an ominous voiceover saying: ‘Buckingham Palace issues this statement: It is with regret that the Prince and Princess of Wales are separating’.

A news bulletin is then heard in the background saying: ‘There is an uproar in Britain after Prince Charles bares his soul to the nation, but the Princess of Wales upstages her husband and talks about her marriage, her life and her future .’

The final black screen then flashes up with: ‘The Crown: November 9.’

Unlike her husband, the Queen Consort has watched The Crown, and earlier this year Emerald Fennell, who portrays her on screen, invited her to an International Women’s Day event at Clarence House.

The TV show climbed into Netflix’s top 10 after the Queen’s death, with 17.6 million hours watched.

Filming was suspended for a day after the late monarch’s death, and the cameras were also switched off on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

In series five, Imelda Staunton takes over the role of the Queen from Olivia Coleman and Claire Foy. Jonathan Pryce, 73, will play Prince Philip and Lesley Manville, 64, will act as Princess Margaret.

Lesley Manville was confirmed to have joined the cast of The Crown as Princess Margaret back in 2020

James Murray will take on the role of Prince Andrew, replacing Tom Byrne, who played the Queen’s second son in series four.

The sixth and final series of the Emmy Award-winning show will cover the death of Princess Diana.

The fourth series, which streamed last November, told the story of the early romance between Charles and Diana.

It was announced last year that Elizabeth Debicki would take over from Emma Corrin and play Diana for the fifth and sixth series, which will cover Diana’s death in 1997.

The actress said of her casting last year: ‘Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live on in the hearts of so many. It is my privilege and honor to be part of this masterful series, which has me completely hooked from episode one.’

Meanwhile, Dodi Fayed is expected to play a major role in the next series of The Crown, with British actor Khalid Abdalla, 39, who starred in 2007 film The Kite Runner, joining the cast.

The final two series of The Crown will cover the history of the royal family through the 1990s and into 2003, but it is not yet known which moments will be seen.

There are several poignant moments that could be used, including the Queen giving a speech on the 40th anniversary of her accession in 1992, in which she called the year an ‘annus horriblis’.

Other notable events of the period included a fire at Windsor Castle and the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.