Palace staff are ‘furious’ over Harry and Meghan’s Netflix trailers, sources say

Buckingham Palace was under pressure to lift the former staff’s confidentiality agreements so they can counter claims made by Harry and Meghan on their Netflix series.

Members of the now-missing family of the Sussexes are said to be “seething with rage” over the progress of the six-part documentary, the first three hours of which are due to be released this morning.

The couple have been shown claiming they had no protection from the Palace and that attendees actively leaked and ‘planted stories’ against them as part of ‘foul play’.

Now several former staff, part of what the Mail previously revealed was known as ‘The Sussex Survivors Club’, have said they want Buckingham Palace to fully respond to Harry and Meghan’s ‘outrageous’ claims, or the opportunity to do it. themselves.

That would mean the royal house would lift the confidentiality agreements they were forced to sign before quitting or losing their jobs when the Sussexes left as royals and moved to the United States.

A source told the Mail: ‘People are getting completely sick of having to listen to them [Harry and Meghan] spitting out these claims with his hands tied behind his back. They want the opportunity to correct them.

And if the Palace isn’t going to do that because they’re too concerned about exacerbating this war of attrition with the Duke and Duchess, or because, as we’re told, they feel it’s wrong for them to speak up for former staff, then let them do it. themselves. They have a lot to say.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, the Sussexes attended a star-studded gala in New York to collect an award for their ‘heroic stand’ against the ‘structural racism’ of the monarchy.

The couple faced cries of ‘are you putting money before family?’ and ‘are you hurting your family, Harry?’ from the media as they posed for photos on the red carpet.

But the duke ignored the calls, muttering “so many questions” as he was ushered inside. Yesterday The Times highlighted how former members of the palace, including a former staffer who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess, were deeply concerned about what the couple might allege in their series of flies on the wall.

A source told the newspaper: “The danger is that they make accusations based on theories that they have that are not supported by evidence.”

Buckingham Palace has repeatedly refused to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations about their treatment, apart from infamously saying that while aspects such as claims of racism were concerning, “some memories may vary.”

This week, attendees were eager to keep focus on a busy week of royal engagements and didn’t want to get dragged into a public argument with the couple.

But former attendees who have seen the trailers have reportedly requested that their secret contracts be revoked.

Since their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Harry and Meghan have made several direct attacks on the royal family, but they did not go into detail or provide evidence for their allegations.

But if they use the documentary to make more detailed claims, Buckingham Palace may have no choice but to respond.

In the latest trailer for Netflix, Harry says: “Nobody knows the whole truth. We know the whole truth.

A former staff member said: ‘They always use vague terms ‘the truth’, ‘my truth’, but nothing concrete is said.’ Others have been angered by the use of images in the trailers that purport to depict aggressive paparazzi activity around the couple, comparing them to the treatment of Harry’s mother, Diana.

They told the Mail that such comparisons to the former Princess of Wales are untrue and “dangerous”.

In fact, some of the footage in the trailers purporting to show the press hounding of the Duke and Duchess was filmed at completely unrelated events, including a Harry Potter movie premiere.

A source added: “The irony is that it’s Harry and Meghan and their supporters who are treating the whole situation as some kind of game.”

“But for the royal family, the stakes are high and they are not on a level playing field as they don’t feel like they can answer back.”