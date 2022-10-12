Palace seeks new helicopter pilot for elite unit on ‘competitive salary’

<!–

Buckingham Palace is looking for a new helicopter pilot for an elite unit on a ‘competitive salary’ and with experience working with ‘VVIPs’.

They are based at RAF Odiham and receive benefits including a 15% pension scheme for employer contributions and five weeks of annual leave.

The helicopter is available to all senior royals and using the Sikorsky S76 C helicopter for 179 Royal flights cost £906,000 in the past financial year.

The successful pilot or copilot joins the elite members of The King’s Helicopter Flight (TKHF). (Pictured: King Charles exits a helicopter)

‘As a natural collaborator you have excellent communication skills and you are confident in dealing with a wide range of people.’

King Charles took a charter plane and a helicopter for his trip to Belfast and around Northern Ireland in May 2021, at a cost of over £29,600.

The new monarch and Queen Consort also flew by helicopter on their annual visit to Wales in July of that year, with a bill of £15,920.

Royal sources said the king is “quite allergic” to helicopter travel and always “raises an eyebrow” and objects when suggested. (Pictured: King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort)

The king also took a helicopter ride for the 70-mile journey from London to RAF Brize Norton in November prior to his official visit to Jordan and Egypt.

The advertisement stated: ‘The King’s Helicopter Flight (TKHF) consists of a small team of pilots and ground support, providing the highest standard of helicopter service to members of the Royal Family on official engagements.

“When you join the team, you will take on the role of Co-Pilot or Pilot in Command, flying a Sikorsky S76 C++ helicopter.”