Palace reveals details of route the Queen’s coffin will take from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The route the Queen’s casket will take from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle after her state funeral is unveiled, with tens of thousands of people expected to pay their last respects to Her Majesty.

The procession leaves Westminster Abbey and then heads west along the southern edge of Hyde Park, before passing through Queens Gate and descending Cromwell Road.

It then goes along Talgarth Road via the Hammersmith Flyover, Great West Road (A4) and Great South West Road (A30).

The news confirms suggestions that the Queen’s casket would not travel on the M4, which would have been the fastest route, giving thousands of Britons the chance to pay their last respects as her casket passes.

Traveling west from London to Berkshire on the A roads will make it easier for mourners to queue along the road as tens of thousands are expected to be unable to get past Her Majesty’s casket at Westminster Hall due to the unprecedented length of the queue , which was previously closed after it got too long.

The route the Queen’s casket will take from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle after her state funeral is unveiled, with tens of thousands of people expected to pay their last respects to Her Majesty

Former Tory cabinet minister David Jones, who called for a longer route after the funeral, had said last night: ‘I think it’s very important that as many people as possible get the chance to pay their last respects while in plain sight. stand off the box. So it makes sense that it doesn’t go all the way along the highway, because people wouldn’t be able to do that there.

“It’s very difficult because there are so many people who want to pay their respects, so it’s a good thing to have as many people as possible who can do that.”

Robert Hardman of the Daily Mail said earlier this week that the route should be extended after the funeral so more Britons can say goodbye.

After the funeral concludes around noon next Monday, the Queen’s children will follow the carriage that carries her coffin to Wellington Arch.

Huge screens will be set up in Hyde Park for people to watch the service. Once in Windsor, the hearse will arrive at the Long Walk at 3:15 PM.

Earlier this week, the Mail’s Robert Hardman outlined the case for extending the route after the funeral so more Britons could say goodbye. The funeral at Westminster Abbey will end around noon next Monday.