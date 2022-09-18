Palace hits back in row over ‘last-to-know’ Prince Harry

<!–

Palace aides reacted angrily to claims last night that Prince Harry was given just five minutes’ notice of his grandmother’s death before it was made public.

A newspaper report said the devastated royal had been the last to know of her passing – and was even told after Prime Minister Liz Truss. Daily Telegraph suggested that this was a further example of discord between the prince and his family.

But there was clear irritation at Buckingham Palace that such claims had emerged on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, which was seen as hugely disrespectful.

Palace aides reacted angrily to claims last night that Prince Harry (pictured behind Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Wednesday) was given just five minutes’ notice of his grandmother’s death before it was announced

In a rare statement about such a private matter, a spokesman for the king stressed: ‘The public was only informed after each family member had been informed.’

The Mail understands that while it is true that Harry was told shortly before the news became public, the reason for this was because he was on a flight to Scotland and therefore could not be contacted.

By last night the original story had been taken down from The Telegraph’s website. An amended one was then published, claiming Harry was treated no differently to other family members.