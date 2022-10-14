Palace ace Doucoure surprised by Arsenal as he reveals Selhurst was destiny

Crystal Palace summer signing Cheick Doucoure has praised table-toppers Arsenal by naming them as his toughest opponents this season.

The defensive midfielder, 22, has been a key player for the Eagles since signing a five-year deal from French club Lens.

Getty Cheick Doucoure has impressed for Crystal Palace since coming from Lens in the summer

Getty Mali international Doucore signed a five-year contract with Selhurst Park

He started each of Palace’s eight Premier League games, with the youngster making a seamless transition to top English football.

Palace have lost just three games this season to champions Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

And it was his debut against the Gunners in the 2-0 defeat in the opening game of the campaign, which Doucoure has described as his most difficult game to date.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “I think the hardest game was the first game of the season against Arsenal.”

When asked if Mikel Arteta’s side surprised him, he added: “Yeah, because it was my first game and I didn’t really expect that intensity in the game.

“And I think it was a good thing because it got me going right away.”

His introduction to the Premier League came just five years after he practiced his profession in Mali.

But Doucoure, who is also an eagle with the Malian national team, believes it was his destiny that he was going to sign for the Selhurst Park outfit.

He commented: “Yeah, I think it’s fate. I was born an eagle with Mali and today I play in Crystal Palace. I think it’s fate.”

Doucoure also praised boss Patrick Vieira when he revealed he seized the opportunity to play under the “legend”.

Getty Doucoure has played in all eight of Palace’s Premier League games this season

He praised the French gaffer, saying: “Patrick Vieira was an important element in the transfer.

“He’s a legend of the game and he was an inspiration and I knew I would learn a lot with him as a manager. That’s one of the reasons I moved here.”

Before continuing: “The fact that Vieira speaks French has been a great help.

“All my teammates are also great guys and everyone has helped me adapt and feel welcome. I’m very good in the team.”

And Doucoure has promised to continue performing for the Palace faithful who have shown him nothing but love since his arrival.

The eight-man international stated: “From the first game they have sung a song that the Lens supporters used to sing.

“So I was very surprised and that made me happy. And now it’s my turn to make them happy with my performance on the pitch.”

But Doucoure knows he must continue to strive for improvement after making the sacrifices he’s made since moving to South London.

Getty Doucoure has praised boss Patrick Vieira after describing the Frenchman as a “legend”

Commenting on life in the Premier League, he said: “You have to sacrifice a lot.

“Don’t go out at night, eat well and rest well before that. So I think it’s real life here as a footballer, it’s 100 percent focus on football.”

And he believes the Premier League is chalk and cheese compared to Ligue 1, which he has competed in for the past two years.

He commented: “There is so much intensity, the game never stops, the referees don’t whistle that often.

“And so you just have to be 100 percent focused during the game.”

Leicester is next in line for Doucoure where he knows victory could see his side move to the top half of the table.

Leicester vs Crystal Palace is live on talkSPORT at 12:30pm on Saturday October 15th