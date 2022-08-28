Pakistan’s south braces for another deluge as northern rivers swell

Pakistan’s flooded southern Sindh province braced itself for another torrent of swollen rivers in the north on Sunday as the monsoon death toll reached 1,000 this year.

The mighty Indus River that flows through Pakistan’s second most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain rivers to the north, but many have burst their banks after record rains and glacier melt. Officials warned that large volumes of water are expected to reach Sindh in the coming days, adding further misery to the millions already affected by the floods.

“Right now, the Indus is under a lot of water,” said Aziz Soomro, the supervisor of Sukkur Barrage — a massive colonial-era structure that controls the river’s flow and diverts water to a massive system of canals. The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams in the Indian subcontinent, but also brings destruction.

Officials say this year’s monsoon floods affected more than 33 million people – one in seven Pakistanis – and destroyed or severely damaged nearly a million homes. On Sunday, the country’s National Disaster Management Authority said the death toll from the monsoon rains had reached 1,033, with 119 dead in the past 24 hours.









It said this year’s flooding was comparable to 2010 – the worst on record – when more than 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who canceled a trip to Britain to oversee relief operations, said he had never seen anything like it before.

“Village after village has been wiped out. Millions of houses have been destroyed. There has been tremendous destruction,” he said after flying a helicopter over Sindh. Thousands of people living near flood-swollen rivers in northern Pakistan have been ordered to evacuate from danger zones, but army helicopters and rescue workers are trying to rescue stragglers.

“People were informed around three or four in the morning to leave their homes,” rescue worker Umar Rafiq told AFP. “When the floodwater hit the area, we had to rescue children and women.” Many of the area’s rivers — a picturesque tourist destination of rugged mountains and valleys — have burst their banks, demolishing dozens of buildings, including a 150-room hotel that collapsed in a raging torrent.

Host home owner Nasir Khan, whose business was hit hard by the 2010 floods, said he had lost everything. “It has washed away the remaining part of the hotel,” he told AFP. The rivers swollen by floods also yielded improbable riches.

Locals struggled to snag thousands of valuable cedar, pine and oak logs that were likely illegally harvested in the mountains but washed away downstream.

Climate change to blame

Officials blame the devastation on man-made climate change and say Pakistan is wrongly bearing the consequences of irresponsible environmental practices elsewhere in the world. Pakistan ranks eighth on the NGO Germanwatch’s Global Climate Risk Index, a list of countries deemed most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

The worsening situation, corruption, poor planning and ignoring local regulations have resulted in thousands of buildings being erected in areas prone to seasonal flooding. The government has declared a state of emergency and mobilized the military to deal with what Climate Change Secretary Sherry Rehman has called “a catastrophe of epic proportions”.

In parts of Sindh, the only dry areas are the causeways and railways, along which tens of thousands of poor rural people have found shelter with their livestock. Near Sukkur was a row of tents two kilometers long, with people still arriving in boats laden with wooden charpoy beds and pots and pans—the only possessions they could salvage.

“From yesterday, the water in the river started to rise, flooding all the villages and forcing us to flee,” 22-year-old worker Wakeel Ahmed told AFP. Sukkur Barrage supervisor Soomro told AFP that every sluice gate was open to handle a river flow of more than 600,000 cubic meters per second.

The floods couldn’t have come at a worse time for Pakistan, where the economy is in free fall and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in April by a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Although the capital Islamabad and the adjacent twin garrison town of Rawalpindi escaped the worst of the flooding, its effects were still felt.

“At the moment, stock is very limited,” said Muhammad Ismail, a greengrocer in Rawalpindi. “Tomatoes, peas, onions and other vegetables are not available because of the flooding,” he told AFP, adding that prices also rose.

