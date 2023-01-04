Pakistan’s night economy defies orders to shut early to save energy

Peshawar/Lahore: Markets in major Pakistani cities have rejected a new government directive to close early over energy conservation, a blow to the poor country’s plans to limit energy imports during an economic crisis.

The government ordered all shopping malls, markets and restaurants to close at 8:30 p.m. a day earlier to save fuel, imports of which have depleted the country’s foreign exchange reserves, leaving them at levels barely worth a month’s worth of imported goods. covers.

People visit a market in Lahore, Pakistan, where groceries for basic daily needs are largely done at night. Credit:AP

In the country’s largest cities, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, almost all major markets and shopping malls remained open after the closing hours on Wednesday.

“We reject this plan outright,” said Mohammad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a trade association in the northwestern city of Peshawar, adding that companies already facing security problems and power shortages would resist attempts to end it. to force.