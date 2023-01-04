Pakistan’s night economy defies orders to shut early to save energy

People visit a market in Lahore, Pakistan, where groceries for basic daily needs are largely done at night.

Peshawar/Lahore: Markets in major Pakistani cities have rejected a new government directive to close early over energy conservation, a blow to the poor country’s plans to limit energy imports during an economic crisis.

The government ordered all shopping malls, markets and restaurants to close at 8:30 p.m. a day earlier to save fuel, imports of which have depleted the country’s foreign exchange reserves, leaving them at levels barely worth a month’s worth of imported goods. covers.

In the country’s largest cities, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar, almost all major markets and shopping malls remained open after the closing hours on Wednesday.

“We reject this plan outright,” said Mohammad Ishaq, president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a trade association in the northwestern city of Peshawar, adding that companies already facing security problems and power shortages would resist attempts to end it. to force.

“This policy will kill me and my business, which starts after 8pm when children come to my store with their parents,” said Muhammad Raza, owner of a toy store in the eastern city of Lahore.

Markets in major cities traditionally stay open late into the night, in most cases until 11pm, as shoppers tend to get out in the evening.

A shopping mall in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Authorities have ordered malls and markets to close at 8:30 p.m., about three hours earlier than usual.

In Karachi, the commercial center of the country, Mohammad Ajmal Baloch, president of the Pakistan Traders Association, said local traders were reluctant to reduce opening hours.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the measures to close markets, including restaurants, were intended to save the poor country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($402 million). He said the energy-saving plan also included a ban on the production of energy-inefficient light bulbs and fans from February and July respectively.

