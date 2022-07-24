Pakistan’s Deadly Flood Season Worsened by Climate Change and Bad Infrastructure
KARACHI, Pakistan—Year after year in Kausar Niazi Colony, a slum in the port city of Karachi, Murtaza Hussain and his neighbors watched as monsoon rains poured into their homes, damaging furniture, televisions, and other valuables.
So when Karachi was drenched in particularly heavy monsoon rains earlier this month, Mr. Hussain braced himself for more of the same: Water was pouring into his house. Floods engulfed his neighborhood. At least one of his neighbors has drowned.
“It took us almost two days to clean the water and get the house back to normal. There was no government help,” said Mr Hussain, 45, who works at a textile factory. “Every year the government says there will be no flooding, but the problem is getting worse.”
Every year, Pakistan struggles with the annual monsoon season that ravages the country from June to August, which has drawn much criticism over the government’s poor planning.
But this year’s season has been particularly brutal, reminding us urgently that in a global warming era, extreme weather events are increasingly the norm, not the exception, across the region – and that Pakistan’s major cities are woefully ill-equipped. to be able to handle them. .
Monsoon rains have killed at least 282 people in the past five weeks, many of them women and children National Disaster Management Authority announced on Thursday. The Flood also damaged critical infrastructure, such as highways and bridges, and about 5,600 homes, the authority said.
Pakistan has long been one of the most climate-sensitive countries in the world, according to the Global Climate Risk Index, which tracks the devastating human and economic toll of extreme weather events. The country is estimated to have lost nearly 10,000 lives to climate-related disasters and suffered about $4 billion in losses between 1998 and 2018.
There are already signs that climate-related devastation will worsen in the coming years, experts say. According to Sherry Rehman, the country’s climate change minister, this year’s rain was 87 percent heavier than the average rainfall, which linked the new weather pattern to climate change.
She warned the country must prepare for more flooding and infrastructure damage as glaciers continue to melt at an accelerated rate and cause flash flooding.
“This is a national disaster,” Ms Rehman said at a news conference earlier this month.
Karachi, the country’s largest city, experienced record rainfall just two years ago. Sindh province’s chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said monsoons broke new records earlier this month. This raises alarmed questions about how the country’s economic center could survive the increasingly devastating monsoon seasons.
The floods have turned major roads into rivers. Houses are filled with sewage spouting from manholes. Electricity has been cut for hours or days to prevent exposed wires from coming into contact with water on the street and electrocuting people. The destruction brought the port city to a standstill for days and killed at least 31 people, many of whom were electrocuted or drowned after roofs and walls collapsed, the provincial disaster agency said.
The devastation has also sparked outrage from residents over the government’s lack of willingness to deal with urban flooding.
Even before the rains swept Karachi, the city was in shambles, with roads crumbling and slums expanding, and deprived of basic government services, though it supplies the country with about 40 percent of its revenue. But even in the more affluent areas of the city, with a relative advantage in services, the rains have wreaked havoc.
Karachi’s administrator Murtaza Wahab said the city has an old drainage and sewerage infrastructure that could not cope with the torrential rains, recognizing that it was critical to revamp those facilities. But he said the city fared better this year than in 2020 as the government started clearing clogged sewers ahead of time and built some new ones.
Fazal Ali, an accountant who lives in the Defense Housing Authority, a military-run housing association, was forced to leave his home and move into a private hotel earlier this month after floodwaters breached the main entrance to his home and flooded the house.
“The water waves poured into the house whenever a vehicle passed our house down the street,” said Mr. Ali, adding that the iron gate had also been broken by a flash flood two years earlier. “The government has not learned lessons from past disasters.”
Rainwater also flooded the metropolis’ business district, site of most of its wholesale markets for goods and clothing, causing merchants to lose billions of rupees.
“Traders rushed to their stores to move their supplies to safe places, but to no avail as there was so much water that the roads were impassable,” said Hakeem Shah, a leader of Karachi’s merchants.
“It was complete incompetence on the part of the government,” he added. “Now the government has to compensate the traders, who are already suffering from inflation.”
The floods come just two years after another devastating monsoon season ravaged Karachi in August 2020, killing more than 40 people and plaguing an economy that has been struggling since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
It took weeks after the monsoon season ended to repair the damage from those floods, which also took a psychological toll on residents who feared that even a normal rainy day could bring the city to a standstill again.
The severe damage from those floods and the ensuing protest in Karachi forced government officials to take steps to protect the country’s financial center from the annual monsoons.
The then Prime Minister, Imran Khan, announced a financial package of nearly $14 million to repair chronic infrastructure problems in the city. Thousands of makeshift houses and vendor stalls near drainage systems were demolished. The provincial government launched a campaign to clean up the disposal of waste mountains.
But two years later, not much has changed.
“There is no responsibility,” said Amber Danish, a Karachi resident and social activist.
After the floods started in Karachi earlier this month, Wasim Akhtar, a former mayor of Karachi, blamed provincial authorities who control the city’s local government.
“The people of Karachi pay billions in taxes to the government, but after every rainstorm, Karachi turns into a mess,” Mr Akhtar said at a news conference. “Where is all the money that the provincial government gets from the federal government?”
But Mr Shah, the prime minister, blamed the rain’s intensity.
“The provincial government has managed the situation in the best possible way,” said Mr. Shah at a press conference on July 12.
Most analysts attribute the increasing devastation caused by the monsoon in Pakistan to a combination of factors. Climate change is causing heavier rainfall, government officials have shown incompetence and inability to coordinate, and sporadic urban planning has made major cities particularly vulnerable to damage.
Coordination between Pakistani city, provincial and national governments – often led by different political parties with little incentive to cooperate – is practically non-existent. In Karachi’s case, rural voters tend to dominate polls in the province, meaning the city’s urban problems have little political impact on provincial leaders.
And Karachi itself is a puzzle of overlapping administrative fiefdoms, where civil and military administrations often intersect in confusing ways.
“All of these problems stem from the city being badly run and exploited by multiple political parties competing for control of the city’s economic resources, but all of them failing to provide basic services to its residents,” said Jumaina Siddiqui, senior citizen. program officer for South Asia at the American Institute of Peace.
Meanwhile, the city’s inhabitants are left to their own devices amid increasingly brutal rains.
This month in Karachi, Danish, a carpenter who uses only one name was riding his motorcycle with his wife and two children when they fell into an open sewer after heavy rain flooded the road. Residents managed to save him and his 3-year-old daughter, he said, but his wife and 2-year-old drowned.
“I was not the rain that killed my wife and child,” Danish said. “It was the incompetence of the government and the helplessness of the people.”