Pakistan’s Deadly Flood Season Worsened by Climate Change and Bad Infrastructure

She warned the country must prepare for more flooding and infrastructure damage as glaciers continue to melt at an accelerated rate and cause flash flooding.

“This is a national disaster,” Ms Rehman said at a news conference earlier this month.

Karachi, the country’s largest city, experienced record rainfall just two years ago. Sindh province’s chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said monsoons broke new records earlier this month. This raises alarmed questions about how the country’s economic center could survive the increasingly devastating monsoon seasons.

The floods have turned major roads into rivers. Houses are filled with sewage spouting from manholes. Electricity has been cut for hours or days to prevent exposed wires from coming into contact with water on the street and electrocuting people. The destruction brought the port city to a standstill for days and killed at least 31 people, many of whom were electrocuted or drowned after roofs and walls collapsed, the provincial disaster agency said.

The devastation has also sparked outrage from residents over the government’s lack of willingness to deal with urban flooding.

Even before the rains swept Karachi, the city was in shambles, with roads crumbling and slums expanding, and deprived of basic government services, though it supplies the country with about 40 percent of its revenue. But even in the more affluent areas of the city, with a relative advantage in services, the rains have wreaked havoc.