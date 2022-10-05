Pakistan’s army chief meets with US defense secretary

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s powerful military leader met in Washington on Wednesday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other security and government officials, the military said.

Qamar Javed Bajwa’s trip to the United States comes weeks before he is expected to retire after an extended six-year term in office. Although Pakistan has been ruled by the elected civilian leadership since 2008, when former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf resigned, the military still has influence.

The military has ruled Pakistan directly for more than half of the country’s 75-year history.

According to a military statement, when Bajwa met with the US defense chief and other officials, he thanked them for helping flood-stricken Pakistan, where nearly 1,700 people have lost their lives since mid-June.

The statement said Bajwa expressed its condolences for the devastation caused by the Florida hurricane, and said Pakistan understands the loss and pain of victims of a devastating storm.

Pakistan has not named Bajwa’s successor.

