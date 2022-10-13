Pakistani senator arrested for anti-army chief tweet

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani senator said Thursday that he had been arrested, stripped naked and tortured for tweeting about the country’s army chief.

Azam Khan Swati, a senior member of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, was arrested in the early morning hours.

A court gives the Federal Investigation Agency two days to question Azami over what it called in indictment documents his “unpleasant and intimidating” message against General Qamer Javed Bajwa, state institutions and other government officials.

Investigators have requested that Swati be held for eight days. But his lawyer, Babar Awan, said the court allowed only two days for the investigation and ordered a medical examination because Swati complained of torture after his arrest in the early hours.

“I have not broken any law or constitution, just used the name Bajwa,” Swati told reporters as he was removed from court. “I was arrested by the FIA ​​but tortured by authorities, a well-known reference to the country’s intelligence apparatus.”

He said he wanted the country to know that a lawmaker had taken his clothes.

The FIA ​​is accusing him of a “mischievous act of subversion” to create a rift in the armed forces and “harm the state of Pakistan,” according to a copy of the charges obtained by The Associated Press.

In his tweet, Swati taunted Pakistan’s powerful army chief after a court acquitted Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son on Wednesday in a money laundering case, saying Bajwa had made the acquittal possible.

“Mr Bajwa congratulations to you and some to you. Your plan really works and all the criminals are released at the expense of this country,” Swati tweeted. “Now that these crooks are released, you have legitimized corruption. How do you predict the future of this country now.”

The FIA ​​registered a case against Swati under the Cybercrime Act, accusing him of trying to harm the country and an “attempt to create hatred in people’s minds against the Chief of Staff of the Army and the Pakistan Army.”

Swati is the third senior leader of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party to be arrested by the FIA. Saifullah Khan Niazi and Hamid Zaman were arrested for their alleged involvement in banned funding of the party.

Khan was ousted from government in April via a vote of no confidence in parliament. He alleged a US conspiracy in which Sharif’s parties and others overthrew his government. Sharif and the United States have denied the allegations.

PART: