Pakistani army chief vows to defend ‘motherland’ on Kashmir visit

Newly appointed Asim Munir says India will not be able to realize its “nefarious designs” if it visits the de facto border that divides the region in two.

Pakistan’s newly appointed army chief has said the army is ready to defend the country if attacked during his visit to the Line of Control (LoC), which divides the disputed Kashmir region.

“Let me make it categorically clear that the Pakistan Armed Forces are always ready not only to defend every inch of our motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy if war is ever imposed on us,” said Lieutenant General Asim Munir Saturday. , according to a statement from the military’s media department.

“The Indian state will never be able to realize its nefarious plans,” he said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Munir made the visit days after taking charge of Pakistan’s powerful army.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said in late October that New Delhi was ready to reach Gilgit-Baltistan, a semi-autonomous region in Pakistan. India says Gilgit-Baltistan is part of Kashmir and illegally occupied by Pakistan.

Islamabad called Singh’s statement “ridiculous” and said it represents New Delhi’s expansionist mindset and hostility towards its neighbour.

Both South Asian nuclear powers claim all of Kashmir, but only rule parts of it. They have fought two of their three wars over the Himalayan region.

Both sides often accuse each other of violating a 2003 ceasefire by shelling and firing across the Line of Control, a de facto 740km border that bisects Kashmir. Since the beginning of 2021, the LoC has been largely silent following the extension of the ceasefire.

Pakistani generals continue to have strong influence over security and foreign affairs, according to analysts.

“The sharp rhetoric on India was predictable as the new chief would like to set a strong tone,” tweeted Michael Kugelman, a South Asia specialist.

But he said it was “still remarkable, given that public coverage of India has been fairly subdued during the latter period of Bajwa’s time as army chief,” a reference to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired last week.