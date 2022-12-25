PAKISTAN v SOUTH AFRICA

In Faisalabad, October 24, 25, 26, 27. South Africa won by 53 runs. Draw: South Africa.

South Africa won the series when they won, quite against the grain of the game, by knocking Pakistan out 92 on the fourth day; Symcox played his first winning hand in 13 tests. It was an exciting match, played on a pitch that looked positively emerald by Pakistani standards: an edict from Majid Khan, the PCB’s chief executive, had instructed the gardeners to leave enough grass to encourage results.

Cronje might have preferred to lose the toss; he decided to hit but, with Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis reunited at last, his side capitulated to high-class seam and swing. They left South Africa 30 for four, and Mushtaq Ahmed came on with three to push the innings to the brink of disaster: 99 for seven at lunch. Then Kirsten, bristling with gritty, feisty determination, joined Symcox, who can really irritate bowlers. His 81, off 94 balls, dominated his stand of 124. Divine intervention seemed to take a hand as he was hit by a Mushtaq Googly that slid under the bat and passed between half and half. Referee Dunne wiped his glasses in disbelief, but the bail was found to be badly cut.

Wasim finally broke through with a slippery swing and Kirsten had to continue with dubious help from Adams. She made it to her hundred, but this was quickly adjusted back to 99, by which time Adams was out. The scorers then announced that a bye match should have been a run for Kirsten. So he finished with an unbeaten 100, becoming the first South African to carry his bat in a Test since Jackie McGlew in 1961-62.

Pakistan’s innings followed an eerily similar path to South Africa’s, the new ball dodging and bouncing with gusto. On the second morning, it was 80 for five before Inzamam-ul-Haq and Moin Khan added 144. At 224 for five, just 15 behind, Pakistan were on top. Cronje, sensing tension and perhaps fear in his ranks, perked up. Inzamam, at 96, immediately chased a wide swing into the second slide. In Cronje’s next over, Moin allowed another wobbler into the stump. But Aamir Sohail, batting at No. 8 with a damaged finger, and Waqar built a 69 lead.

The next day, Symcox the night watchman reprized his performance from the first inning, standing very still and punching hard at anything thrown his way. This simple form of batting earned him another fifty, including one of his usual longest sixes. However, Mushtaq and Saqlain took seven wickets between them, and the unsuspecting Pakistanis went to bed on the third night at four without loss, needing 142 in two days. On the bus back to the hotel, Symcox gave an impassioned speech to his dejected teammates about seizing the moment: This game can be won.

In the morning, Sohail cut Donald for two fours, but his third cut went to the point. So Pollock, pitching with impeccable discipline to a specific plan for each batter, hit four of seven balls. The batter played like rabbits but Pollock became the headlights that paralyzed them. Lunch was taken at 79 to six: “I don’t know how you felt,” said Pollock, “but we couldn’t eat anything. We all sat down, looking at the clock, wishing the minutes would pass . . . .”

Cronje brought in Symcox immediately afterwards and the grizzled bear turned into a cunning fox, hurling the ball up so sweetly that it was impossible for the terrified batsmen to hit it. She took out Wasim, crossing the line in a panic, and Saqlain, deflecting the ball to short leg. Finally, Moin, after a gusty 32, pushed him into the deep wicket half, where Donald took a throat-high catch and ran 60 meters to join a crowd of celebrating bodies.

man of the match: P. L. Symcox. series men: Pakistan – Mushtaq Ahmed; South Africa – G. Kirsten.