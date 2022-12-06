Pakistan team denied visas for India to travel to T20 World Cup for the Blind

The Pakistan cricket team has not been granted a visa to travel to India for the ongoing T20 World Cup for the Blind. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) said the team was unable to obtain clearance from the Foreign Ministry in India.

“This unfortunate incident has left the Pakistan blind cricket team in the lurch,” the PBCC said. “It was very likely that Pakistan and India would have closed the final of the ongoing World Cup and given the current form of the green shirts, Pakistan had great chances to win the World Cup.”

The PBCC said that “it strongly condemns this discriminatory act by India as sport should be above regional politics”.

“Our counterpart in India pleaded with their government for permission to enter Pakistan, but nothing was heard,” the statement said. “This discriminatory act will seriously affect global blind cricket as we at the World Blind Cricket will take strict action against them and may not allow India to host future international events.”

“Indian team very, very disappointed that they are not coming”

Mahantesh GK, the president of Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), told ESPNcricinfo that the hosts were “very, very disappointed” that the Pakistani team failed to make it to the tournament. “I heard from our colleagues from Pakistan that they couldn’t get the visas; they had received a call this afternoon from the Indian High Commission saying they wouldn’t be able to process the visas,” said Mahantesh. “It is very unfortunate, because yesterday we had the inauguration [of the tournament]. Pakistan is one of the best teams and we wanted to play with them. The Indian team is very disappointed that they are not coming.”

Mahantesh said CABI had approached the relevant ministries of the Indian government – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs – to facilitate the visas.

CABI was optimistic about the Pakistan team traveling to India for the World Cup, Mahantesh said, as they had played against India in 2012 and 2017. “

CABI will release an updated tournament schedule for the tournament.

Besides India, the other participating teams are Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Africa. Pakistan had finished second in the previous T20 World Cup for the Blind. The current tournament will be played from December 5 to 17 in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru, where the final will be held.