Pakistan set to lose money with England’s first tour of the country in 17 years

Pakistan are set to lose money on England’s first visit in 17 years with presidential-level security costing £4.4m alone.

But the desire to make it feel “normal” to tour the country again that the Pakistan Cricket Board was prepared to take the financial hit, just as they did this spring when Australia were here for Test and white-ball the series.

Pakistan was starved of hosting international matches for a decade after the 2009 terrorist ambush in Lahore on the Sri Lankan team bus.

And now they have it back, the PCB and the Pakistan government know they can’t afford any slip-ups, meaning the players have been given the same treatment normally reserved for heads of state.

England has hundreds of armed officers at their hotel and is followed everywhere by plainclothes bodyguards.

The Pakistan and England teams travel in unison on training and match days, with snipers on buildings and soldiers lining central reserves along the way.

Even the spider camera above the National Stadium was taken down due to concerns that its overhead wires would prevent a helicopter from landing in the middle of the playing area if an evacuation were to become necessary.

Meanwhile, Azeem Rafiq has written to the ECB asking for the disciplinary hearings involving seven former Yorkshire players – including Michael Vaughan, Matthew Hoggard and Tim Bresnan – over allegations of racism to be held in public. The Cricket Discipline Commission is due to meet next month.

The ECB, which did not comment last night, is expected to refuse Rafiq’s request as publicizing the hearing could compromise their ability to secure key witnesses.