Pakistan secure dramatic victory over England to level series

England’s batting proved irritatingly inconsistent at the National Stadium as Pakistan celebrated their 200th Twenty20 international by leveling the series in a final thriller.

Tasked with chasing 167 for victory, Moeen Ali’s side lost three wickets in a dozen deliveries after winning the toss for a contest played on the same surface that the Pakistanis pulled down 200 wicketless on Thursday. the goal by Liam Dawson could save them.

Dawson set himself up as the unlikely hero of a heist like England as he silenced a raucous full house in Karachi and sent a healthy chunk of locals flocking to the exits.

Pakistan picked up three late wickets to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Karachi

Liam Dawson smashed four boundaries in one over to put England in a winning position

Pakistan had already won the contest as it turned out when Dawson, with 33 runs required off the last 18 deliveries and the Pakistan bowlers viciously reversing the swinging ball, took a strike from Mohammad Hasnain.

But in his finest 15 minutes in an England shirt, he turned the game on its head with the bat instead of the ball – his primary suit at international level – only for the tourists to then snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by losing three wickets for one run to be defeated by three.

Dawson started Mohammad Hasnain’s fourth and final over with a six over long-off, and by the end of it the locals were flocking to the exits as four consecutive fours – the first from a no-ball – plus a single save 23 deleted the requirement.

The equation was down to just five off 10 when he pulled another boundary off Haris Rauf two balls later, but he struck out at deep midwicket immediately.

Olly Stone was then bowled first ball and England needed four runs from the last over with just one wicket remaining. They couldn’t get over the line when Reece Topley was run out trying to get Adil Rashid on strike.

Playing with the ball, Mohammad Nawaz (L) took three wickets for Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan hit his third half-century of the series to help Pakistan to 166-4

