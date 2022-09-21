Pakistan search for batting answers as England look to extend strong start

Now that the first game is out of the way, England will feel much better about themselves. Not just because they put in a clinical performance to go 1-0 up, but also because the reputational damage of last year’s withdrawal has started to be undone. After Pakistan helped prop up England Cricket financially in the chaos of the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, the latter’s last-minute refusal to provide a favor left an already innocent Pakistan in a particularly vulnerable position, coming as it did on the heels of New Zealand cancel their tour. The anger in Pakistan at the time was visceral and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja led the criticism, lashing out at the “Western Bloc”.

What a difference 12 months can make. Exactly a year to the day England scrapped their visit to Pakistan, Moeen Ali’s side were greeted by a packed National Stadium in Karachi with overwhelming gratitude. There were signs scattered around the stands thanking England for visiting the country. But if the visitors were humbled by the welcome they had received, it certainly did not translate into a drop in intensity on the pitch.

England demonstrated the same ruthlessness they have been known for in white-ball cricket in recent times. They might come in with a lot of big names missing, but that would not stand in their way as they brushed aside the hosts by six wickets.

A year might be enough time for England cricket to redeem its image, but for this Pakistani side it has taken barely a fortnight for their fortunes to swing the other way. Just 17 days ago, Pakistan celebrated a thrilling final defeat of India in the Asia Cup, and three days later repeated the feat even more dramatically against Afghanistan. But back-to-back defeats against Sri Lanka, after this first match put into England’s hands, have re-sharpened the knives and tongues of critics. That has been especially the case for the top hitters, who have hit back at suggestions that they are too conservative at the top.

But if there’s ever a good time to have an off day, it’s probably the first game of a seven-game series. There is enough time for Pakistan to find a route back, as well as fine-tune their game ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

And then, after breaking the ice on Tuesday, Pakistan and England go head to head again on Thursday, with cricket rather than the occasion expected to take center stage. Karachi might have played well on the opening day, but England may find it more tribal as Pakistan look to hit back.

Pakistan: LLLWW (last five completed matches, latest first)

England: WLLWW

Usman Qadir is one of those cricketers who makes you wonder why they don’t dominate their craft one delivery before answering that question the next ball. The leg-spinner encapsulated this phenomenon in the first two deliveries of his spell in Karachi. He started with a full toss that was sent over the fence before bowling one that dipped and turned, luring Dawid Malan’s leading edge back to the bowler. There are just enough shocking balls to ensure he is likely to be expensive, but also enough worlders to keep him among the wickets. The first game gave no indication of whether that would change, but with Shadab Khan potentially unavailable through injury, Qadir will be in the mix. And if he’s in the mix, he’s definitely worth watching.

Moeen Ali is a popular man all over the world, but even more so in Pakistan for obvious reasons. Leading England into the country of his parents’ birth was “fantastic”, according to the man himself. He could hardly be happier with his side’s performance on the day, but Moeen might feel he was a shade off-colour personally. He conceded 23 in the two overs he bowled and struggled with his timing during an unusually short stay on the field as all danger had left the contest. After watching him work his magic with the bat for Multan Sultans in the PSL, Pakistan’s crowd knows Moeen at his best. If he finds that level on Thursday, however, the hosts could well have one more headache on their hands.

It remains relentlessly humid in Karachi, meaning the reasons both sides ensured their fast bowlers sent down short spells may not have been just tactical. The pitch played surprisingly slow in the first match, but the second will be on a new surface.

Pakistan have indicated that they are willing to try different combinations ahead of the World Cup, so hacking and changing could be a bit of a theme in this series. Mohammad Rizwan will have to rest at some point, but when he will get it is anyone’s guess. However, he downplayed any injury concerns after the match.

Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah/Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain , 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Usman Qadir

Richard Gleeson left the pitch early in the first leg and is currently experiencing some “minor back discomfort”, according to the ECB, and will continue to be monitored as the tour progresses. Olly Stone is ready to replace him. Will Jacks could get playing time in place of Ben Duckett, while England are expected to rotate the bowling attack heavily over the next two matches.

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett/Will Jacks, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Olly Stone

“It might look like the middle order has flopped, but they haven’t had a chance to play many innings because the top order is batting so deep. We have full confidence in their ability to come through for us in the end.”

Mohammad Rizwan believes that the criticism of Pakistan’s middle order is premature.