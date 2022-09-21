Pakistan search for batting answers as England look to extend strong start
England demonstrated the same ruthlessness they have been known for in white-ball cricket in recent times. They might come in with a lot of big names missing, but that would not stand in their way as they brushed aside the hosts by six wickets.
But if there’s ever a good time to have an off day, it’s probably the first game of a seven-game series. There is enough time for Pakistan to find a route back, as well as fine-tune their game ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.
And then, after breaking the ice on Tuesday, Pakistan and England go head to head again on Thursday, with cricket rather than the occasion expected to take center stage. Karachi might have played well on the opening day, but England may find it more tribal as Pakistan look to hit back.
Pakistan: LLLWW (last five completed matches, latest first)
England: WLLWW
It remains relentlessly humid in Karachi, meaning the reasons both sides ensured their fast bowlers sent down short spells may not have been just tactical. The pitch played surprisingly slow in the first match, but the second will be on a new surface.
Pakistan (probable): 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan/Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Khushdil Shah/Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Shahnawaz Dahani/Mohammad Hasnain , 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Usman Qadir
England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett/Will Jacks, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Olly Stone
“It might look like the middle order has flopped, but they haven’t had a chance to play many innings because the top order is batting so deep. We have full confidence in their ability to come through for us in the end.”
Mohammad Rizwan believes that the criticism of Pakistan’s middle order is premature.
“It’s tough but you’ve got to try and play on the front foot as much as possible. They’ve got some very fast bowlers so it’s tough when you see them knock it in but you get high reward for shots front foot. , especially if you get it through the infield.”
Harry Brook on the keys to success at Karachi’s National Stadium.