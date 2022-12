Pakistan recall Hasan Ali for New Zealand Tests, Shaheen still out

Ghulam, 27, was also selected for the Bangladesh Test series a year ago, but then did not get a match. He has played 44 first-class matches and averaged 47.36, having hit 10 centuries and 18 half centuries for his 3268 runs. He replaces Azhar Ali in the squad after the retirement of the senior batsman. Ghulam had scored a record of 1249 runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and was part of the victorious side in the same tournament last season. He is in form these days too, hitting 92, 0, 123* and 98* in the one-day format in the Pakistan Cup this month. In the QeA Trophy before that, he scored 597 runs from 14 innings to an average of 42.64.