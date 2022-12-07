Pakistan poll panel starts process to remove Khan as party chief

The case relates to allegations that Khan purchased gifts from foreign dignitaries from the state depository but failed to disclose them to the polling panel.

Islamabad, Pakistan – The Pakistan Election Commission has initiated a process to dismiss former Prime Minister Imran Khan as chairman of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for “false statements and misrepresentations”.

The case relates to allegations that Khan bought gifts given by foreign dignitaries from the state custodian (called Toshakhana in Urdu) and failed to disclose them in statements submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Tuesday’s action against Khan follows an order the ECP passed in October when it found Khan guilty of “corrupt practices” and disqualified him from a parliamentary seat he won in 2018.

A message has been sent to the former Prime Minister and the case will be heard on December 13.

PTI politician Babar Awan, a lawyer who has represented Khan in several cases, told Al Jazeera that the ECP is “just a regulator of elections” and that it cannot prevent a person from holding party office.

He said Khan was allowed to contest seven parliamentary seats in the October by-election, which “obviously means he is also qualified to be a party leader”. Khan won all seven seats.

Awan added that what happened to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would not apply to Khan.

Sharif, Khan’s political rival, was declared “unfair” by the Supreme Court in a 2018 ruling, which resulted in his removal from office and a life sentence from parliamentary politics. He was subsequently removed as head of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

“The decision against Sharif was given by the Supreme Court, not the ECP,” argued Awan, who accused the election commission of acting as an “tool” of the ruling alliance rather than carrying out its constitutional duties.

Lahore-based lawyer and constitutional expert Abuzar Salman Niazi Khan saidSharif’s case differs from Sharif’s.

“If ECP concludes that Khan cannot remain the party head, it will only be until the end of the current session, which is expected to conclude by the end of next year,” Niazi said.

“But since his disqualification did not apply to the seats he won in October’s midterm elections, he has a strong case and good reasons to defend himself.”