Pakistan opts to bat, ditch Rizwan for Sarfaraz, bring on Hamza

Shake Pakistan chose to bat vs New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam chose to bat under sunny conditions in Karachi for the first Test against New Zealand. The hosts dropped goalkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and brought in Sarfaraz Ahmed, their former captain who last played a Test in January 2019, while Mir Hamza, the left-arm closer who played his only Test in 2018, made the cut in the eleventh too.

Interim chief selector Shahid Afridi has suggested Pakistan could make some changes to his side as it looks to resurrect its Test form while also rotating some of its key players in a cricket-heavy schedule. That saw three new players added to his squad for the Test series as well, with Hamza now making his way into the XI straight away.

The New Zealand XI, now led by new captain Tim Southee, were in the expected lines. They have two spinners in Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel with another spinner option in Michael Bracewell.

Pakistan are fielding an inexperienced bowling unit for the Test, with Mohammad Wasim as the other closer alongside Hamza. Nauman Ali and Abrar Ahmed, who combine for 14 Test caps together, are the top two spin bowlers, and all-rounder Agha Salman could deliver a few more overs. Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali stayed on the bench.

For both teams, it’s a chance to end 2022 on a high after a torrid few months in Test cricket. Both are trying to snap a four match losing streak in the Tests and are already out of contention for the World Test Championship final scheduled for June 2023.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Abdullah Shafique, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Saud Shakeel, 6 Sarfaraz Ahmed (week), 7 Agha Salman, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Mir Hamza, 11 Open Ahmed.