Pakistan flood victims struggle to access emergency relief

As international aid begins to arrive in flood-ravaged Pakistan, residents of the hard-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the north are struggling to access aid. A FRANCE 24 team reporting from the Hassanabad district found that women and children were unable to dispose of the young and strong who were desperate for much-needed relief supplies.

Mukhtar Bibi is despondent in a camp in Hassanabad district in Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistani officials say the mother of seven has been forced to flee her home after recent devastating floods in Pakistan killed more than 1,000 people and flooded a third of the country.

International aid has begun to arrive in the impoverished South Asian country. But in the camp, Bibi never managed to reach volunteers who distributed emergency food packages to the crushed desperate victims of the floods.

“I’m very hungry, I haven’t eaten anything since this morning. I thought I could at least get a pack of cookies, but there are only men and they push us away. I have six daughters and a young son. We are forced to live in these humiliating conditions,” said Bibi.

