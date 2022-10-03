Pakistan court accepts ex-PM Khan’s apology in contempt case

ISLAMABAD (AP) – A Pakistani court on Monday accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s written apology in a contempt case stemming from his outburst against a female judge perceived as a threat, court officials and a lawyer said.

Islamabad Supreme Court ruling has averted Khan’s possible disqualification from running for the next parliamentary election. Khan initially declined to apologize for his comments, but backtracked last month and issued a written apology.

Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, said the court dismissed the contempt charge issued last month over the former prime minister’s controversial comments about Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in April and has since led demonstrations to pressure Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s government to agree to early elections. Khan claims his government was overthrown by Sharif under an American plot.

Sharif and Washington have both denied the allegation.

Monda’s development came weeks after Athar Minallah, the chief justice of Islamabad’s Supreme Court, issued a contempt to Khan for threatening Chaudhry at a meeting in August.

Khan had vowed to sue Chaudhry for allowing Islamabad police to question Shahbaz Gill, the chief of staff of Khan’s political party Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan, a former cricketer turned politician and prime minister in 2018, is still facing multiple charges, including defying a ban on gatherings in Islamabad and making verbal threats to police.

