Pakistan bus fire kills at least 18 flood survivors

NOORIABAD, Pakistan (AP) – At least 18 Pakistani flood survivors, including eight children and nine women, were killed when the bus they were traveling on caught fire, police said Thursday.

Police officer Hashim Brohi said the bus took the extended family from the southern port city of Karachi to their hometown of Khairpur Nathan Shah after they learned that the water had receded there. They were among the thousands who moved to Karachi because of the deadly floods of the land.

Brohi said the incident happened late Wednesday near the hills of Nooriabad, not far from the local police station and fire station.

“The proximity has saved the lives of many bus passengers as both the police and firefighters were on the scene within minutes,” Brohi said.

The bus caught fire after the air conditioning was short-circuited.

He said rescue services transferred the injured passengers to key hospitals in Jamshoro and Nooriabad. The bodies, charred beyond recognition, will be handed over to next of kin after legal formalities.

Bus fires are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are compromised and traffic rules are ignored.

