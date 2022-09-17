Painstakingly restored Vulcan bomber ploughs off runway and nearly crashes onto busy road

<!–

A restored Vulcan bomber plowed off the end of a runway and nearly crashed into a busy road yesterday.

The episode took place at Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield near Stratford St Avon in Warwickshire.

The Cold War antique, which is not airworthy but can travel on the ground, was set to perform at an air show tomorrow before being canceled “due to ongoing repairs.”

The XM655 Maintenance and Preservation Society, which cares for the aircraft, said that although it was “largely undamaged,” there was a lot of inspection work to be done.

The scene at Wellesbourne Airfield, Warwickshire, where a Vulcan bomber plane skidded off the runway

A spokesperson for XM655 Maintenance and Preservation Society confirmed that if the ground hadn’t been so soft (above), the Vulcan would have ended up on the road

A spokesperson said: “Due to a malfunction in a device in the cockpit, the aircraft remained at full power for about two seconds longer than intended.”

Witness Robin Hammond, who went to watch the ground flight, said: “They moved it to the end of the runway and then it took off at high speed…I thought it would slow down in a minute, but it did.” not.

“He left the runway and continued across a stretch of land and ended up hanging his nose over a hedge beside the road—if the ground hadn’t been so soft, he would have ended up on the road.”

The XM655 Maintenance and Preservation Society said everyone with tickets to tomorrow’s event had been reimbursed.

Vulcan bombers were part of the British Cold War ‘V-force’, which included Valiants and Victors, and operated by the RAF from the mid-1950s to the mid-1980s.

The Cold War relic sticks out its nose and onto the road as an old motorbike rides down the road. Vulcan bombers were part of Britain’s Cold War ‘V-force’

The last airworthy Vulcan flew for the last time in 2015, but not before it was seen by millions at air shows and on historic flights across the UK.

The bomber is believed to be one of only four remaining capable of taxiing and the 655 Maintenance & Preservation Society, which maintains the aircraft, claims the incident was caused by a malfunction of one of the aircraft’s airspeed indicators.

At the wheel was Wing Commander Mike Politt, who was practicing for the air show, but organizers said today (SAT) that the event has now been cancelled.

Delivered to the RAF in 1964, XM655 formed an important part of the UK’s nuclear deterrent capability in the 1950s and 1960s as ‘V Force’ or ‘Bomber Command Main Force’.

The V Bomber Force reached its peak in June 1964 with 50 Valiants, 70 Vulcans and 39 Victors in service, but the Valiants retired in the 1960s and the Victors but the Vulcans continued to serve as bombers.