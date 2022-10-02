Painful tackle NRL grand final: Bailey Simonsson Dylan Edwards Panthers Parramatta Penrith Eels

<!–

Penrith’s Dylan Edwards produced an iconic grand closing moment when he pulled off a brilliant cover tackle on Bailey Simonsson, but he also gave the Eels winger the most painful injury of the game.

The Panthers won back-to-back NRL premierships with a dominant 28-12 win over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday night.

Edward’s tackle in the 57th minute, with Penrith leading 22-0, saw Simonsson land awkwardly on his outstretched arm and then scream in pain.

Edwards threw himself at the Eels speedster and dragged it together and it was immediately apparent that Simonsson was in distress as he grabbed his left shoulder and stayed on the turf.

Not only was the 24-year-old denied a try, he was forced out of the game with what could be a serious injury.

NRL physio Brien Seeney reported that the youngster “felt a pop” during the tackle and said the biggest concern was a dislocation from landing on an outstretched arm.

Simonsson underwent reconstruction surgery on the same shoulder in 2020 — and significant damage would make another surgery likely, with his estimated recovery time of three to five months.

Edwards’ tackle evoked memories of Panthers great Scott Sattler’s attempt to rescue Sydney Roosters star Todd Byrne in Penrith’s big final win in 2003.

“You could split the Sattler tackle with that and it would be eerily similar,” Channel 9 commentator Matt Thompson said afterwards.

‘Other side of the ground, of course. But [it’s] the way he dragged him over the sidelines there.’

The moment made for wild scenes on the pitch as teammates flew in to congratulate Edwards, who went on to win the Clive Churchill Medal.

Even Panthers coach Ivan Cleary threw an animated party in the box.