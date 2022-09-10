Painful sex, no sleep and brain fog… the cruel toll on women who cannot get their HRT

Thousands of British women are suffering from insomnia, painful sex and life-destroying psychological symptoms because of persistent hormone replacement therapy (HRT) shortages, campaigners warned.

The problems first surfaced in April, when pharmacy regulators ordered chemists to restrict the sale of HRT gels containing the female sex hormone oestrogen. This move allowed pharmacists to offer alternatives where available without having to contact the patient’s GP, but limited them to providing no more than three months’ supply.

While the directive will remain in force until the end of October, the government announced early this month that it would disband the task force responsible for tackling HRT shortages as the situation had ‘improved’.

Jo Bryant, 52, an office manager from Truro in Cornwall, has struggled to get his hands on HRT patch Estradot since he was put on it in July. She says: ‘I had some relief, but I still felt bad, so in August my GP put me on a higher dose, which I’ve never been able to get, so I’ve stayed on the lower dose. I only have a few weeks of patches left’

The group’s head, HRT ‘Tsar’ Madelaine McTernan, has now returned to her previous role as director general of the Vaccine Taskforce, where she oversaw the Covid booster program in the fall.

However, The Mail on Sunday has heard of at least five other HRT products that are now in short supply.

dr. Leyla Hannbeck, Managing Director of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, says: ‘This is a major problem at the moment. Pharmacists spend a lot of time on the phone every day to arrange medicines for their patients.’

The HRT patches Evorel 50, Evorel Sequi and Estradot are sold out. Sandrena gel, which has been on a deficient list for the past three months, is “starting in,” but is often not yet available, Dr Hannbeck added.

A fifth product claimed to suffer from an ‘inconsistent supply’ is Utrogestan, which contains the hormone progesterone.

A recent poll by menopause support group The Latte Lounge found that 36 percent of women still struggled to get the treatments that work for them.

Last week, Labor MP Carolyn Harris, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Menopause, invited her Twitter followers to share their stories of HRT shortages.

She said: ‘The stock shortage crisis is far from over – I’m still hearing from hundreds of desperate women. Some travel abroad, where products are more freely available and can be bought without a prescription, or they travel 100 miles in rural areas to find a pharmacy with stock.

“Women are rationing their HRT themselves to keep it up because they can’t get their next prescriptions. Some have been waiting for months and there is still no trace of the product they need in the pharmacy.’

dr. Hannbeck adds: ‘Many of the raw materials for the production of medicines come from the Far East, so if you’ve had a lockdown in China or have problems with logistics or transport or increased costs, it affects how you get the materials where they must be. to be.’

Patients have also told this paper how widespread the problems still are.

The divorced woman, who lives with her daughter, 21, added: ‘I have terrible brain fog, and if only I could get the higher dose it should help. I’m getting my words confused, which is so embarrassing, and I can’t focus on work.

“I burst into tears the whole time, especially when the pharmacy says they don’t have my patch.”

Hayley Lambarth, 57, a mother of two who lives near Lowestoft in Suffolk, has been using Estrado for four years. At the beginning of this year it became unavailable and she was prescribed an Estraderm patch, which does not keep her ‘vicious’ hot flashes at bay.

Another said she has not been able to get Estradot patches on the NHS since February. ‘I had to buy from friends who went to Spain. This is totally untenable’

She says, “We were promised a while ago that the shortages are over, but I still can’t get the product I feel good about.”

Curtain maker Kara Williams, 54, of Alresford, Hampshire, says she has to keep changing HSTs. She says, “Every time I change my treatment, it takes my body about three weeks to get used to it, and the old pain and symptoms — hot flashes and insomnia and joint pain, like needles in my bones — start to come back.”

‘I’ll have Sandrena for another month and then I’ll go to all the pharmacies again. I am afraid of it.’

Many women have written about similar stress on social media. It is told how not getting her stock of Estradot ‘takes its toll’. She adds, “I felt suicidal before taking it and can’t imagine what will happen if I don’t get my supply next time.” She also suffers from vaginal atrophy, where the vaginal wall can become thin and dry from the lack of estrogen, and sex can be uncomfortable.

Other women have been splashed with private meds. One said: ‘No Lenzetto from my own pharmacy for five months, so I paid for it’ [at £25 a month] from private practice. I don’t know how they can get it when my usual prescription can’t be fulfilled.’

Another said she has not been able to get Estradot patches on the NHS since February. ‘I had to buy from friends who went to Spain. This is totally untenable.’

Carolyn Harris once admitted that during menopause she “came close to putting my car in front of a truck” and pointed out that the average age of women experiencing menopause is 51, while the highest risk of suicide is in women between the ages of 50 and 54 is located. She now plans to take evidence of the ongoing shortage to the Ministry of Health and Social Care.