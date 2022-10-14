Painful oversight: Gruesome video shows woman having 23 CONTACT LENSES removed after two YEARS
- WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
This is the horrifying moment an elderly woman had 23 contact lenses removed from her eyeball.
Ophthalmologist Katerina Kurteeva, of Newport Beach, California, can be seen scraping the stack of lenses out with a cotton swab.
The patient, who is in her seventies, went to the ophthalmologist when her vision gradually blurred and a sharp pain in her eyes became unbearable.
While seniors are encouraged to see an eye doctor for a checkup once a year, this woman had not been checked for two years.
dr. Kurteeva said the woman had been wearing contact lenses for 30 years and believes it was a case of extreme inattention.
The patient was lucky not to have lost her sight or contracted an infection, the doctor said. She told Dr. Kurteeva that she felt like there was something in her eye that she couldn’t get out.
At first, Dr. Kurteeva thought the patient had a broken contact lens piece on her eye or makeup residue.
It wasn’t until she used an eyelid speculum to hold the upper and lower lids open at the same time and asked the patient to look down that she noticed that the edges of a pair of lenses were sticking together.
dr. Kurteeva said that in her 20 years as an optometrist, she “had never seen anything like it.”
She pulled them out, but could see more, so she had her assistant record the removal on her phone.
Once outside, the California ophthalmologist peeled them apart and counted 23 in all.
She said Insider she had never seen anything like it in all her 20 years of practice.
The patient immediately felt much better, but was just as stunned and asked the doctor if she was sure there were that many.
The horrifying video went viral and optometrists from Europe, Mexico and South America used it to warn people to remove their contact lenses every night.
dr. Kurteeva begged her patient to stay away from contact lenses and give her eyes a break, but she immediately put some back in.
A month after the removal, the doctor said her vision was back to normal and she felt infinitely better.
The ophthalmologist said she doesn’t know how the patient forgot to take off the lenses all this time, but she may have been wearing them for 30 years.
When wearing lenses for a long time, a person’s corneal nerve endings will become desensitized, meaning the woman would not have felt the 23 lenses as intensely.
Her age may also have been a factor, Dr. Kurteeva said, because older people have a much deeper eyelid fornix — the least sensitive area — and so the contact lenses stayed there for years without bothering her.
WHY CAN’T YOU SWIMMING OR SHOWING WHILE WEARING CONTACT LENSES?
Swimming or showering while wearing contact lenses puts a person at risk for blindness.
Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK), an amoeba found in water around the world, can infect the cornea — the “clear window” at the front of the eye.
The burrowing amoeba can penetrate the eyeball and cause total vision loss within weeks.
An analysis of all incidents recorded in the past 18 years showed that 86 percent of patients had swum with their lenses in, according to a study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.
Contact lenses can cause minor abrasions in the eye, making it easier for the amoeba to attach when the eye comes into contact with water.
In addition to the risk of swimming, the scientists also pointed to the risk of rinsing lenses with tap water.
Acanthamoeba, which feeds on bacteria, can be present in all forms of water, including lakes, oceans, rivers, pools, hot tubs, and even showers.
It can also be found in tap water and soil.
While AK is generally harmless to humans, corneal infections can be extremely painful.
Treatment usually includes antiseptic drops that kill the amoeba, which may need to be taken hourly for the first few days, even while sleeping.
Source: Moorfields Eye Hospital