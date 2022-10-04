Paine named to Tasmania’s Sheffield Shield team

Tim Paine is lining up to play his first professional game in over 18 months after being signed up to Tasmania’s Sheffield Shield squad this week to face Queensland.

Paine last played a first-class match in early 2021, but returned to club cricket at the weekend, where he grabbed the goalkeeper gloves and made an unbeaten 20.

Paine resigned as Australia Test captain last November amid a texting scandal and shortly afterwards said he was taking a break from the game due to his mental health.

He found no place on Tasmania’s contract list earlier this year, but approached the state coaching staff to return.

“It came out of nowhere to be honest. He came and spoke to the CEO and myself one day and said he’d love to come back and he’s definitely going to play cricket for university,” Tasmania head coach Justin Vaughan told ESPNcricinfo.

“So he’s been training most of the sessions with us in the last five or six weeks. Physically [he’s] going well, emotionally going well. I’m sure everyone would agree that we’re confident in his wicketkeeping skills, his leadership skills.”