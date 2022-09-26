Paine in Tasmania Shield frame but not selected for Marsh Cup opener

Former Australian captain Tim Paine was not named in Tasmania’s first Marsh Cup squad of the new season, but he remains in the roster for their Sheffield Shield opener after training with Tigers for the past six weeks.

Paine has been training with the Tasmania squad since mid-August, but he was not named in Tasmania’s 14-man Marsh Cup squad named Monday, with Tigers starting their 50-over domestic campaign against South Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday, before they also faced Queensland in Brisbane on Friday. Paine also didn’t play in Tasmania’s second team, which took on Queensland’s second team in Brisbane last week, despite Tasmania almost having Shield strength.

Instead, it looks like he will return to his level of cricket for the University of Tasmania next weekend in the first round of Tasmania’s premier cricket competition with Tasmania to play their first Shield match against Queensland in Brisbane on October 6.

New Tasmania coach Jeff Vaughan told ESPNCricinfo that Paine’s return to training had come as a surprise, but revealed he was in good shape both physically and mentally and was on the squad.

“It came out of nowhere to be honest. He came and spoke to the CEO and myself one day and said he’d love to come back and he’s definitely going to play cricket for college,” Vaughan told ESPNCricinfo. “So he’s been training most of the sessions with us in the last five or six weeks. Physically [he’s] going well, emotionally going well. I’m sure everyone would agree that we rely on his wicketkeeping skills, his leadership skills. So he’s up for selection.

“Like all our signed players and like all our players in Tasmanian Premier Cricket, he is ahead of the roster and we will definitely talk about it.”

Paine played just one second XI game for Tasmania last year before retiring from cricket. His last first-class game was in April 2021 for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield.

Jake Doran held his own in the second XI game against Queensland last week, having retained seven of Tasmania’s eight Shield appearances last season.