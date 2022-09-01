Paige Thorne reveals Love Island bosses told her to pursue Adam Collard

Paige Thorne has revealed that Love Island bosses have “put her aside” and told her to chase Adam Collard on Thursday.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant, 24, confessed that she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He’s just going to be a bit of a stirrer. I ran off.'”

The paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill prior to his departure, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, “Paige, why are you writing him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like, ‘Because of what the girls said. I don’t need to have a conversation with him to know there won’t be any difference.’

And they said, “No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.” I was like, “What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.”

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”

It comes as Adam revealed that he was returning to the show for a second time purely for financial benefits.

The personal trainer, 26, who first appeared on the show in 2018, said he could be “ready for life” after his time in the villa.

Speaking of being Youtube Channel Adam, who finished fifth with girlfriend Paige Thorne, said he would get even a “little piece” of former islander Molly-Mae Haag’s million-pound success.

When asked by friend Mickey Seers why he agreed to return to the show, he said, “Okay, I’m going to clean this up right now.”

“Paige is great and we’re flying now, but anyone who goes to Love Island – it’s series eight now – people know what’s coming.”

“Everyone has seen Molly-Mae completely ruin their life and to be honest she completely ruined her relationship. [with fellow Islander Tommy Fury] also, but even if you can get a little piece of that’.