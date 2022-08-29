Paige Thorne posts ill-timed snap of herself on a bus stop at Carnival… after shelter collapsed

Paige Thorne has shared an ill-timed photo of herself partying atop a bus stop at Notting Hill Carnival, after revelers nearly crushed passersby while doing the same.

The Love Island star, 24, took to her Instagram and Stories on Monday to document her day of carnival celebrations with her co-star Antigoni Buxton and other friends.

In one post, Paige shared a series of snaps showing her dancing and sitting on the roof of a bus shelter with a group of other revelers.

Oh dear: Paige Thorne has shared an ill-timed photo of herself partying atop a bus stop at Notting Hill Carnival, after revelers nearly crushed passersby who were doing the same

She had previously posted a photo of herself posing and had it written on her stories, “what I actually post,” then shared the photos from the bus stop with the caption “vs reality.”

But her ill-timed post came shortly after a group of revelers in Notting Hill nearly crushed people standing under a bus stop as the shelter collapsed.

Video footage, taken on Sunday, showed a group of carnival goers standing atop a bus stop when it collapsed, with the revelers escaping with minor injuries.

A huge crowd watching the people atop the Kensal House shelter in Ladbroke Grove heard him gasp and exclaim in shock as it broke down and the revelers fell onto the sidewalk, crushing nearly four people below.

Minor injuries: But her ill-timed post came shortly after a group of revelers in Notting Hill nearly crushed people standing under a bus stop as the shelter collapsed

Partying: The Love Island star, 24, took to her Instagram and Stories on Monday to capture her day of carnival partying with her co-star Antigoni Buxton and other friends

Two people suffered minor injuries but did not require further treatment after the incident, which took place at the end of the ‘family day’ in bright and dazzling costumes as the procession returned for the first time since 2019.

Commenting on the incident, a statement from the Metropolitan Police said: ‘We are aware of a video of a bus shelter collapsing in #LadbrokeGrove area.

“Officials responded. Two people sustained minor injuries. They needed no further treatment.’

MailOnline has reached out to Paige’s representatives for comment.

Ouch! Video footage showed a group of carnival goers standing on top of a bus stop when it collapsed, with the revelers fortunately getting away with minor injuries

Collapse: The bus shelter at Ladbroke Grove in West London begins to collapse as several people walk beneath it

In addition to sharing her ill-timed bus stop photo, Paige also documented her day at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday with a series of other snaps.

The paramedic showed off her enviable figure in a pink halterneck wrap dress with a daring cutout as she made the most of the festivities.

She opted for a full coverage bronzed makeup palette and styled her dark locks in glamorous waves, while donning pink sunglasses on her head.

Paige was seen in the festive spirit with her Love Island co-star Antigoni, 26, and a group of their friends.

Shock: The revelers sitting on top of the shelter land on the sidewalk after it collapses, leaving the crowd gasping

The group was seen dancing and singing amid the crowd as they listened to music during the festivities.

Antigoni cut a glamorous figure in a blue miniskirt with a matching halterneck wrap top as she enjoyed the carnival with Paige.

Notting Hill Carnival is the largest street carnival in Europe and is estimated to be attended by an estimated two million people over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Carnival began in 1966 when approximately 1,000 people attended and is a popular way for African and Caribbean communities to celebrate their culture and traditions.

Having fun: Paige not only shared her ill-timed photo of a bus stop, but also documented her day at Notting Hill Carnival on Sunday with a series of other snaps

Yesterday kicked off with members of the Emancipated Run Crew – dressed in green in tribute to those who died in Grenfell – kicking off the parade and marking the official launch of Notting Hill Carnival.

Crowds of young children blowing whistles danced through the streets with their parents in tow.

Club co-founder Jules Stephenson said: ‘It (the atmosphere) is electric – everyone is so excited that Carnival is back.’