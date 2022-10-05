Paige Thorne fails to like Adam collard’s recent Instagram snaps after cheating allegations

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has disliked Adam Collard’s recent Instagram snaps amid rumors the couple is “taking a break” following cheating allegations.

The pair have been plagued by rumors lately after a video surfaced of the personal trainer, 26, with his arm around another girl at McDonald’s.

Fans have now noticed that since Adam flew to Bali on a fitness retreat, the paramedic, 24, has stopped supporting her partner on social media.

Tension: Love Island’s Paige Thorne has failed to like Adam Collard’s recent Instagram photos amid rumors the couple is ‘taking a break’ after cheating allegations

Fans are concerned about Adam and Paige’s relationship status as the couple seemed to enjoy some time apart.

They also picked him up with his cryptic captions: ‘Movin’ like Pirlo..’ and ‘Life’s short, stunt it’

While Paige appeared to tackle the relationship drama in her recent Instagram caption: ‘I’m good x’

One of Adams’s followers asked, “Update on you and Paige?” with another question ‘what happened to you and Paige?’

Another boldly wrote, “But where’s Paige?”

Paige’s representatives have been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

Problem: Fans have noticed that since Adam flew to Bali on a fitness retreat, the 24-year-old paramedic has stopped supporting her partner on social media

Confused: Fans are concerned about Adam and Paige’s relationship status as the pair appear to be enjoying some time apart

The couple, who appeared in both seasons four and eight of Love Island, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

In a recent video that surfaced on social media, personal trainer Adam was spotted with his arm around another girl after he ended up at McDonald’s after a drunken night out.

Adam’s representative told The sun: ‘After a night out with friends, Adam went to McDonald’s.

His friends were next to him when a group of girls asked for pictures and Adam, his friendly self, was open to posing and chatting with the girls, along with other fans who wanted to chat in the same video.

Adam understands what this video looks like, but just wanted to say that he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else) intent on getting home safely.

“Adam and Paige are currently dating and Adam only has eyes for her.”

A source claimed The sun on Wednesday that Paige is “really upset by everything that has happened and feels like she is being humiliated.”

“She believes that Adam has done nothing and knows that women are plunging on him. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t find it hard when people start gossiping about their relationship and sharing it on social media.

“Paige had told Adam she needed a break and some time away from him.”

Hit Back: Last week, Adam, 26, responded to rumors he’d been unfaithful — insisted he leave the fast-food outlet with ’60 nuggets and nothing else’

Adam was a controversial figure during his first stay at the villa, and some of his scenes even raised concerns among the bosses of Women’s Aid, a domestic violence charity.

Adam closed the horns with his then-partner Rosie Williams in an explosive showdown, in which he was heavily criticized by viewers for grinning during the argument and later leaving her in hysterical tears.

Women’s Aid chief executive Katie Ghose said he was concerned about Adam’s actions, which led him to go to Zara: “In the latest Love Island series, there are clear warning signs in Adam’s behavior.”

Adam was a late arrival at the villa and was initially paired up with Kendall Rae-Knight before Rosie was his next partnership.

Adam’s rep said: ‘Adam understands what this video looks like but means he left the restaurant with his friends and a box of 60 nuggets (with nothing or no one else)’

The business owner maintained a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show, but Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a chance.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant confessed she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.’

On screen: Paige and Adam, who appeared in both Love Island seasons four and eight, went official in August after leaving the famed villa

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He just becomes a bit of a troublemaker. I ran off.”

But the paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill before he left, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, ‘Paige why did you write him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like,” because of what the girls said. I don’t need to talk to him to know there won’t be any difference.’

“And they said, ‘No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.’ I was like, ‘What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.’

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”