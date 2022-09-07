Paige Thorne and Adam Collard coordinate in black as they cuddle up for a series of Instagram snaps

They left the Love Island villa in fifth place last month, narrowly missing the final.

And Paige Thorne and Adam Collard showed they are as strong as ever as they posed for a series of sweet Instagram snaps on Tuesday.

The couple beamed as they put their arms around each other, before staring lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Welsh beauty Paige, 24, cut a casual figure in an oversized black t-shirt paired with slim-fitting cream jeans.

Accentuating her features with a touch of makeup, the stunner let her brunette locks fall to her shoulders while wearing sunglasses on her head.

Adam, 26, matched his girlfriend in a black t-shirt that he paired with dark jeans and a pair of trainers.

The couple posed in front of a cafe where they appeared to be enjoying the sun and dining al fresco.

Paige lovingly captioned the photo: “Happiest with u x.”

And their fellow Love Islanders rushed to the comments section with Tasha Ghouri writing: ‘So cute’ while Dami Hope added: ‘Cutieessss’.

Paige and Adam, who appeared in both Love Island seasons four and eight, became official in August after they left the famous villa.

But with the business owner maintaining a ‘player’ reputation after his stint on the show – Paige recently revealed that the ITV producers were pushing her to give him a shot.

Talk about FUBAR radio with Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng, the former contestant confessed she “didn’t even know” who the bomb was – despite being warned that he was a “massive player” by the other girls in the villa.

She explained: ‘All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam, I thought, ‘Why do you say his name like that? I don’t know who he is.”

“They were rocking me and they were flushing him, and really gave me insight into what he used to be like,” she continued.

“Then I thought, ‘Well, if he was like that, what is he doing here? He’s just going to be a bit of a stirrer. I ran off.'”

But the paramedic, who was linked to Jacques O’Neill before he left, then revealed that producers had pushed her aside to try and persuade her to give Adam a chance.

“I was put aside and she… [producers] were like, “Paige, why are you writing him off before you had the chance?” she added.

“I was like, ‘Because of what the girls said. I don’t need to have a conversation with him to know there won’t be any difference.’

And they said, “No, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance.” I was like, “What’s the point, he’s just going to be a huge player. I’m not here for a player, I’m here for something serious.”

Speaking of their relationship, Paige added, “It’s been so good. This guy, I promise you, he simplifies and it’s great, I love it. We’ll see each other when we’re free.

“Obviously I live in Swansea and he lives in Newcastle and when we’re gone we just keep in touch and text and whatever. But what we usually do when we get together is have the right quality time. So it works very well in our favour.’

“Me and Adam know where we stand with each other, we know where we stand, we know how we feel, and we just don’t really care about anyone else’s opinion.”