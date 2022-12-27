Paige Spiranac reveals worrying health scare when doctors find a lump in her breast

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has expressed her gratitude after a medical biopsy on a lump in her breast came back negative.

Usually heavily involved in the social media space, Spiranac had been conspicuously absent over the festive period before revealing to her fans that she had a breast biopsy.

‘Sorry for not being so active lately on social media. I went on vacation and then headed off to take care of my health,” she wrote on his Instagram story.

Paige Spiranac posted a heartwarming story to her fans on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

‘During an annual checkup, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to have a biopsy. It came back negative for which I am grateful!

‘A reminder to get your checkups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so it’s important to provide kindness.

“I want to thank you for always sending me so much love and support.”

Spiranac, 29, has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, where he posts videos of his swing, course tips and paid endorsements promoting golf products.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old won Maxim’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ award.

Earlier this year, she won Maxim’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’ award, and in doing so became the first female athlete to rank No. 1 on the magazine’s 100 Hottest list. It first appeared in 2000.

Spiranac’s career really began in 2015 when she won the 100th Colorado Women’s Golf Association Match Play Championship, finishing nine under par.

An article was published the next day and gained 100,000 followers overnight.

Spiranac was overwhelmed by endorsement offers from golf and fashion brands, showing them off briefly on her stint on the European Ladies’ Tour.

The PointsBet USA ambassador is the most followed golf icon on social media, with 700,000 more Instagram followers than Tiger Woods.

The model is not a fan of LIV Golf and made a joke about some of their players last week.